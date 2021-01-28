About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
TensorFlow: Advanced Techniques Specialization
Intermediate Level
  • Python, TensorFlow, and deep learning
  • TensorFlow's Functional API and Gradient Tape (covered in course 1 and 2 of this specialization)
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Variational AutoEncoders
  • Auto Encoders
  • Generative Adversarial Networks
  • Neural Style Transfer
Offered by

DeepLearning.AI

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Week 1: Style Transfer

8 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 48 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Week 2: AutoEncoders

8 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 22 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Week 3: Variational AutoEncoders

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 16 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Week 4: GANs

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 26 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes

About the TensorFlow: Advanced Techniques Specialization

Frequently Asked Questions

