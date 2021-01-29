LV
Mar 17, 2022
Excellent course - Indepth knowledge delivered by one of the top-developers in an engaginand challenging manner. Superb. Would definitely recommend.
LL
Jun 22, 2021
Great Course. It would be better to have Capstone Project and Peer Review Process to prove that we are actually able to apply all these techniques.
By Tamim-Ul-Haq M•
Jan 29, 2021
Outstanding course that deals with complex topics in Deep Learning explained in short yet precise manner and flawlessly executed.
By Francois R•
Mar 18, 2021
Excellent course.
I really appreciated to have a quiz and an assignment each week.
Thanks to all the contributors.
By Yap C H•
Feb 21, 2021
Clear explanation on all generative methods. However, I find it too short. The course can be longer and include more generative methods.
By Renjith B•
May 1, 2021
Really good content covering the surface of lot of advanced topics.
By Ernest W•
Nov 25, 2021
The course will give you an introduction to autoencoders, some extension to neural style transfer from Deeplearning specialization and last week was brief introduction to GANs. Everything is well explained and knowledge from assignments may be re-used during your own projects. After the whole specialization you can't say that it didn't give you an opportunity to learn how to use Tensorflow. However, it's focused mostly on image processing so if you dislike this topic - it's not for you.
By Moustafa S•
Jan 17, 2021
really great course, it showed how VAE and AutoEncoders work, also touched on the topic of GANs, the best part was applying what's learned during the whole specialization on building difficult and complicated models from scratch.
By Rajendra A•
Jul 23, 2021
Sessions, labs and assignment are really very good from advance programming in Tensorflow perspective. Additional or optional sessions on KL divergence, reconstruction loss would have helped learners a lot.
By luis v•
Mar 18, 2022
Excellent course - Indepth knowledge delivered by one of the top-developers in an engaginand challenging manner. Superb. Would definitely recommend.
By lonnie•
Jun 23, 2021
Great Course. It would be better to have Capstone Project and Peer Review Process to prove that we are actually able to apply all these techniques.
By Rashmi S•
Apr 25, 2022
A wonderful course to learn on how we can achieve the output from the input itself using VAE. Thanks for building this course!
By Walter A N•
Nov 24, 2021
Very Instructive! Laurence is a great teacher explaining. I was able to understand CNN / GANS in a unique and smooth way
By Pramit D•
Apr 19, 2021
Excellent course. Highly recommended. Please make a separate course on GAN. Use TensorFlow instead of PyTorch
By Nikolay S•
Feb 28, 2021
This course was fantastic! Laurence and DeepLearning.ai team did great job. Definitely recommended.
By 秦时•
Apr 3, 2022
the code really help me deeply understand these methods
By 西川 尚之•
Jan 21, 2021
This course is very helpful and useful !
By Parma R R•
Apr 22, 2022
Good course! recommend it
By Alexander A•
Nov 29, 2021
Thanks, amazing course!
By Socrates M•
Mar 2, 2021
Amazing course indeed!
By Jorge S•
Mar 29, 2021
Best content around !
By Alexander Z•
Mar 22, 2021
Great course. Thanks!
By Shiva S B•
Aug 16, 2021
useful material
By Merlin S•
Jul 9, 2021
Lovely course.
By Vikum C•
Jun 2, 2021
great course
By Javier B•
Jul 6, 2021
very nice
By tom g•
Jun 25, 2021
Amazing