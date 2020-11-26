About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
TensorFlow: Advanced Techniques Specialization
Intermediate Level
  • Basic calculus, linear algebra, stats
  • Knowledge of AI, deep learning
  • Experience with Python, TF/Keras/PyTorch framework, decorator, context manager
Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Distribution Strategies
  • Custom Training Loops
  • Basic Tensor Functionality
  • GradientTape for Optimization
Instructors

Offered by

DeepLearning.AI

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Differentiation and Gradients

12 videos (Total 51 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week 2

Custom Training

8 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week 3

Graph Mode

6 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week 4

Distributed Training

9 videos (Total 56 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CUSTOM AND DISTRIBUTED TRAINING WITH TENSORFLOW

About the TensorFlow: Advanced Techniques Specialization

TensorFlow: Advanced Techniques

