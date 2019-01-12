In the fourth course of the Deep Learning Specialization, you will understand how computer vision has evolved and become familiar with its exciting applications such as autonomous driving, face recognition, reading radiology images, and more.
This course is part of the Deep Learning Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
- Intermediate Python skills: basic programming, understanding of for loops, if/else statements, data structures
- A basic grasp of linear algebra & ML
Skills you will gain
- Deep Learning
- Facial Recognition System
- Convolutional Neural Network
- Tensorflow
- Object Detection and Segmentation
- Intermediate Python skills: basic programming, understanding of for loops, if/else statements, data structures
- A basic grasp of linear algebra & ML
Offered by
DeepLearning.AI
DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Foundations of Convolutional Neural Networks
Implement the foundational layers of CNNs (pooling, convolutions) and stack them properly in a deep network to solve multi-class image classification problems.
Deep Convolutional Models: Case Studies
Discover some powerful practical tricks and methods used in deep CNNs, straight from the research papers, then apply transfer learning to your own deep CNN.
Object Detection
Apply your new knowledge of CNNs to one of the hottest (and most challenging!) fields in computer vision: object detection.
Special Applications: Face recognition & Neural Style Transfer
Explore how CNNs can be applied to multiple fields, including art generation and face recognition, then implement your own algorithm to generate art and recognize faces!
Reviews
- 5 stars87.69%
- 4 stars10.41%
- 3 stars1.44%
- 2 stars0.28%
- 1 star0.17%
TOP REVIEWS FROM CONVOLUTIONAL NEURAL NETWORKS
Great content in lectures! Automatic graders for programming assignments can be tricky, and set to old versions of tf sometimes, but answers to these issues are readily found in the discussion forums.
A big thank you to Professor Andrew and his team for structuring this course and introducing the world of ConvNets to me. I found the video lectures easy to understand and the exercises intriguing.
Great course for kickoff into the world of CNN's. Gives a nice overview of existing architectures and certain applications of CNN's as well as giving some solid background in how they work internally.
Great course. Easy to understand and with very synthetized information on the most relevant topics, even though some videos repeat information due to wrong edition, everything is still understandable.
About the Deep Learning Specialization
The Deep Learning Specialization is a foundational program that will help you understand the capabilities, challenges, and consequences of deep learning and prepare you to participate in the development of leading-edge AI technology.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.