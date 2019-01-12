About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Deep Learning Specialization
Intermediate Level
  • Intermediate Python skills: basic programming, understanding of for loops, if/else statements, data structures
  • A basic grasp of linear algebra & ML
Approx. 41 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Deep Learning
  • Facial Recognition System
  • Convolutional Neural Network
  • Tensorflow
  • Object Detection and Segmentation
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

11 hours to complete

Foundations of Convolutional Neural Networks

11 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 140 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

10 hours to complete

Deep Convolutional Models: Case Studies

10 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 127 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

10 hours to complete

Object Detection

10 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 110 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

9 hours to complete

Special Applications: Face recognition & Neural Style Transfer

9 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 75 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Deep Learning Specialization

Deep Learning

