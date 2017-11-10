In the third course of the Deep Learning Specialization, you will learn how to build a successful machine learning project and get to practice decision-making as a machine learning project leader.
This course is part of the Deep Learning Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
At the rate of 5 hours a week, it typically takes 4 weeks to complete this course.
Skills you will gain
- Deep Learning
- Inductive Transfer
- Machine Learning
- Multi-Task Learning
- Decision-Making
At the rate of 5 hours a week, it typically takes 4 weeks to complete this course.
Offered by
DeepLearning.AI
DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
ML Strategy
Streamline and optimize your ML production workflow by implementing strategic guidelines for goal-setting and applying human-level performance to help define key priorities.
ML Strategy
Develop time-saving error analysis procedures to evaluate the most worthwhile options to pursue and gain intuition for how to split your data and when to use multi-task, transfer, and end-to-end deep learning.
Reviews
- 5 stars82.81%
- 4 stars13.77%
- 3 stars2.81%
- 2 stars0.46%
- 1 star0.12%
TOP REVIEWS FROM STRUCTURING MACHINE LEARNING PROJECTS
I learned so many things in this module. I learned that how to do error analysys and different kind of the learning techniques. Thanks Professor Andrew Ng to provide such a valuable and updated stuff.
Interesting course especially for ML novices. A short course and could be completed quickly, however, one needs to carefully review the lectures to avoid missing key points. Well-structured course!
Awesome course as always. The course teaches real world practical aspects of how to get started and navigate in the real world projects. The guidelines are actual learnings from years of experience.
This course gave some very useful tips on how to start with a Machine learning project when I was struggling to do so. It also gave useful information about error analysis and data set distribution.
About the Deep Learning Specialization
The Deep Learning Specialization is a foundational program that will help you understand the capabilities, challenges, and consequences of deep learning and prepare you to participate in the development of leading-edge AI technology.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.