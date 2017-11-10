About this Course

153,487 recent views
Course 3 of 5 in the
Deep Learning Specialization
Beginner Level

At the rate of 5 hours a week, it typically takes 4 weeks to complete this course.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Deep Learning
  • Inductive Transfer
  • Machine Learning
  • Multi-Task Learning
  • Decision-Making
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

ML Strategy

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 100 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

ML Strategy

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 132 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the Deep Learning Specialization

Deep Learning

