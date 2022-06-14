About this Course

8,969 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Machine Learning Specialization
Beginner Level

We recommend completing Supervised Learning: Regression and Classification - course 1 of the Machine Learning Specialization.

Approx. 30 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Build and train a neural network with TensorFlow to perform multi-class classification

  • Apply best practices for machine learning development so that your models generalize to data and tasks in the real world

  • Build and use decision trees and tree ensemble methods, including random forests and boosted trees

Skills you will gain

  • Artificial Neural Network
  • Xgboost
  • Tensorflow
  • Tree Ensembles
  • Advice for Model Development
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Machine Learning Specialization
Beginner Level

We recommend completing Supervised Learning: Regression and Classification - course 1 of the Machine Learning Specialization.

Approx. 30 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

DeepLearning.AI

Placeholder

Stanford University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Neural networks

8 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 140 min)
Week
2

Week 2

9 hours to complete

Neural network training

9 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 88 min)
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Advice for applying machine learning

7 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 177 min)
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Decision trees

6 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 98 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes

About the Machine Learning Specialization

Machine Learning

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder