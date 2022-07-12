About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Machine Learning Specialization
Beginner Level

We recommend completing Supervised Learning: Regression and Classification and Advanced Learning Algorithms - in the Machine Learning Specialization.

English

What you will learn

  • Use unsupervised learning techniques for unsupervised learning: including clustering and anomaly detection

  • Build recommender systems with a collaborative filtering approach and a content-based deep learning method

  • Build a deep reinforcement learning model

Skills you will gain

  • Collaborative Filtering
  • Unsupervised Learning
  • Recommender Systems
  • Reinforcement Learning
  • Anomaly Detection
Course 3 of 3 in the
Machine Learning Specialization
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

DeepLearning.AI

Placeholder

Stanford University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
1

Week 1

11 minutes to complete

11 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 11 min)

About the Machine Learning Specialization

Machine Learning

