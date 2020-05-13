About this Course

Course 1 of 5 in the
Deep Learning Specialization
Intermediate Level
  • Intermediate Python skills: basic programming, understanding of for loops, if/else statements, data structures
  • A basic grasp of linear algebra & ML
Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Deep Learning
  • Artificial Neural Network
  • Backpropagation
  • Python Programming
  • Neural Network Architecture

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

DeepLearning.AI

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(195,287 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to Deep Learning

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 74 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

9 hours to complete

Neural Networks Basics

9 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 161 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Shallow Neural Networks

7 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 109 min)
Week
4

Week 4

10 hours to complete

Deep Neural Networks

10 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 66 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Deep Learning Specialization

Deep Learning

