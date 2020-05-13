In the first course of the Deep Learning Specialization, you will study the foundational concept of neural networks and deep learning.
This course is part of the Deep Learning Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Learner Career Outcomes
11%
14%
- Intermediate Python skills: basic programming, understanding of for loops, if/else statements, data structures
- A basic grasp of linear algebra & ML
Skills you will gain
- Deep Learning
- Artificial Neural Network
- Backpropagation
- Python Programming
- Neural Network Architecture
Learner Career Outcomes
11%
14%
- Intermediate Python skills: basic programming, understanding of for loops, if/else statements, data structures
- A basic grasp of linear algebra & ML
Offered by
DeepLearning.AI
DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Deep Learning
Analyze the major trends driving the rise of deep learning, and give examples of where and how it is applied today.
Neural Networks Basics
Set up a machine learning problem with a neural network mindset and use vectorization to speed up your models.
Shallow Neural Networks
Build a neural network with one hidden layer, using forward propagation and backpropagation.
Deep Neural Networks
Analyze the key computations underlying deep learning, then use them to build and train deep neural networks for computer vision tasks.
Reviews
- 5 stars89.69%
- 4 stars9.25%
- 3 stars0.81%
- 2 stars0.11%
- 1 star0.12%
TOP REVIEWS FROM NEURAL NETWORKS AND DEEP LEARNING
This is a very good course for people who want to get started with neural networks. Andrew did a great job explaining the math behind the scenes. Assignments are well-designed too. Highly recommended.
I have learned a lot from this detailed and well-structured course. Programing assignments were very sophisticatedly designed. It was challenging, fun, and most importantly it delivered what is aimed.
One of the best courses I have taken so far. The instructor has been very clear and precise throughout the course. The homework section is also designed in such a way that it helps the student learn .
Andrew Ng is one of the best teachers out there to learn NNs and DL. His deep insight into the math of the subject gives us motivation to learn more, amazing course to learn the basics of the subject.
About the Deep Learning Specialization
The Deep Learning Specialization is a foundational program that will help you understand the capabilities, challenges, and consequences of deep learning and prepare you to participate in the development of leading-edge AI technology.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.