4.8
stars
288 ratings
41 reviews

About the Course

In this course, you will: • Learn about Tensor objects, the fundamental building blocks of TensorFlow, understand the difference between the eager and graph modes in TensorFlow, and learn how to use a TensorFlow tool to calculate gradients. • Build your own custom training loops using GradientTape and TensorFlow Datasets to gain more flexibility and visibility with your model training. • Learn about the benefits of generating code that runs in graph mode, take a peek at what graph code looks like, and practice generating this more efficient code automatically with TensorFlow’s tools. • Harness the power of distributed training to process more data and train larger models, faster, get an overview of various distributed training strategies, and practice working with a strategy that trains on multiple GPU cores, and another that trains on multiple TPU cores. The DeepLearning.AI TensorFlow: Advanced Techniques Specialization introduces the features of TensorFlow that provide learners with more control over their model architecture and tools that help them create and train advanced ML models. This Specialization is for early and mid-career software and machine learning engineers with a foundational understanding of TensorFlow who are looking to expand their knowledge and skill set by learning advanced TensorFlow features to build powerful models....

VV

Jan 8, 2022

Another great course by Moroney sir. Loved how TF can be used to train models using different strategies. A great intro to the deep applications of TensorFlow

GJ

Dec 11, 2021

It was helpful to learn the details of the optimization by using GradientTape and manually updating the parameters for every iteration.

By DEBASHIS G

Nov 27, 2020

A very detailed course with lots of nitty gritty. Learned a lot and of course enjoyed it thoroughly.

By Shaista Z

Nov 23, 2020

short and sweet course :)

By Hüseyin K

Feb 16, 2021

It is necessary to do great research, coding and grapple with many mistakes in order to make very effective and possible works with Tensorflow. In this course I learned a lot in a short time. If I researched what I learned here for days, I could only put it together. Thanks Laurance and all coursera team in the back.

By Homayoun

Apr 23, 2021

My favorite part of this course and other courses in this and other TensorFlow specializations offer by Laurence and Deep learnign.AI is the recaps at the beginning of every video; He connects all the videos and concepts together and makes the learner understand where they are and where they're going and why.

By Francois R

Mar 6, 2021

Great Course,

It would have been laborious for me to try to learn about Tensorflow graph mode and Tensorflow distributed training by myself.

The thing was chopped in very small chunks that were very easy to digest.

The best part is that I now have working notebook examples that I can use.

Thanks

By Vaseekaran V

Jan 9, 2022

A​nother great course by Moroney sir. Loved how TF can be used to train models using different strategies. A great intro to the deep applications of TensorFlow

By Rajendra A

Jul 16, 2021

5 stars for excellent videos, contents and code walkthrough. Insipired me to learn more and experiment on distributed training and custom training loop.

By Gang-Won J

Dec 12, 2021

It was helpful to learn the details of the optimization by using GradientTape and manually updating the parameters for every iteration.

By Animesh

Feb 2, 2021

great to learn things about writing custom training loops, and distributed training of deep learning models.

By Nikolay S

Feb 28, 2021

This course was fantastic! Laurence and DeepLearning.ai team did great job. Definitely recommended.

By Abdelrahman A

Jan 21, 2021

He is a very good instructor and the content is well prepared, also the course covers rare topics.

By Tuan D V

Aug 11, 2021

R​eally helpful for people who want to learn deeply TensorFlow in terms of Deep Learning

By Artur Z

Jan 8, 2021

Difficult concepts are explained with simple words and simple examples. Great course

By 동인 장

Mar 29, 2021

very good class to teach distributed training using mult-gpus and tpus

By Gonzalo G N

Feb 20, 2021

One of the most interesting and intese courses I have done!

By Marco S

Jul 29, 2021

The best course I have taken on Coursera so far.

By Yasar M

Jun 18, 2021

Excellent course. Difficulty level is just right

By Marco

Oct 14, 2021

s​aved me a ton of time. thank you very much

By Pratama A A

Apr 6, 2021

Precise and easy to understand for begineer

By Himasha J

Oct 25, 2021

great course , highly recommended

By David J

Nov 25, 2021

It was very informative and fun.

By Ashish P

Jun 30, 2021

Wonderful Explained this course.

By Aleksandr S

Jan 29, 2021

Very informative and cool stuff

By Cristian B

Oct 2, 2021

great training for developers

By Parma R R

Feb 18, 2022

V​ery good course, thank you

