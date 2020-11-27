VV
Jan 8, 2022
Another great course by Moroney sir. Loved how TF can be used to train models using different strategies. A great intro to the deep applications of TensorFlow
GJ
Dec 11, 2021
It was helpful to learn the details of the optimization by using GradientTape and manually updating the parameters for every iteration.
By DEBASHIS G•
Nov 27, 2020
A very detailed course with lots of nitty gritty. Learned a lot and of course enjoyed it thoroughly.
By Shaista Z•
Nov 23, 2020
short and sweet course :)
By Hüseyin K•
Feb 16, 2021
It is necessary to do great research, coding and grapple with many mistakes in order to make very effective and possible works with Tensorflow. In this course I learned a lot in a short time. If I researched what I learned here for days, I could only put it together. Thanks Laurance and all coursera team in the back.
By Homayoun•
Apr 23, 2021
My favorite part of this course and other courses in this and other TensorFlow specializations offer by Laurence and Deep learnign.AI is the recaps at the beginning of every video; He connects all the videos and concepts together and makes the learner understand where they are and where they're going and why.
By Francois R•
Mar 6, 2021
Great Course,
It would have been laborious for me to try to learn about Tensorflow graph mode and Tensorflow distributed training by myself.
The thing was chopped in very small chunks that were very easy to digest.
The best part is that I now have working notebook examples that I can use.
Thanks
By Vaseekaran V•
Jan 9, 2022
By Rajendra A•
Jul 16, 2021
5 stars for excellent videos, contents and code walkthrough. Insipired me to learn more and experiment on distributed training and custom training loop.
By Gang-Won J•
Dec 12, 2021
By Animesh•
Feb 2, 2021
great to learn things about writing custom training loops, and distributed training of deep learning models.
By Nikolay S•
Feb 28, 2021
This course was fantastic! Laurence and DeepLearning.ai team did great job. Definitely recommended.
By Abdelrahman A•
Jan 21, 2021
He is a very good instructor and the content is well prepared, also the course covers rare topics.
By Tuan D V•
Aug 11, 2021
Really helpful for people who want to learn deeply TensorFlow in terms of Deep Learning
By Artur Z•
Jan 8, 2021
Difficult concepts are explained with simple words and simple examples. Great course
By 동인 장•
Mar 29, 2021
very good class to teach distributed training using mult-gpus and tpus
By Gonzalo G N•
Feb 20, 2021
One of the most interesting and intese courses I have done!
By Marco S•
Jul 29, 2021
The best course I have taken on Coursera so far.
By Yasar M•
Jun 18, 2021
Excellent course. Difficulty level is just right
By Marco•
Oct 14, 2021
saved me a ton of time. thank you very much
By Pratama A A•
Apr 6, 2021
Precise and easy to understand for begineer
By Himasha J•
Oct 25, 2021
great course , highly recommended
By David J•
Nov 25, 2021
It was very informative and fun.
By Ashish P•
Jun 30, 2021
Wonderful Explained this course.
By Aleksandr S•
Jan 29, 2021
Very informative and cool stuff
By Cristian B•
Oct 2, 2021
great training for developers
By Parma R R•
Feb 18, 2022
Very good course, thank you