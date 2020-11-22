PK
Feb 3, 2021
It is advanced TF specialization and the way contents are presented in the course are very systematically. Definitely recommended for developers already familiar with TF and wanted to explore further.
PD
Jan 14, 2021
Wow! What a course it is! Amazing. Thanks to DeepLearningAi and Laurence for this course. But the mentors should be more active in the discussion forum. Not everyone is not comfortable with slack.
By Irina G•
Nov 22, 2020
The course is basically a presentation of semi-digested Keras tutorials, sometimes outdated. No depth and no real-world experience were communicated. The notebooks are mediocre, lazy and minimalistic, here-they-work-here-they-don't. You will not use them for your portfolio. I wouldn't call this course "advanced", it's rather a shallow overview of advanced techniques.
By Sieds M•
Nov 27, 2020
Very nice course, learned a lot! Thanks
Some recommendations:
In my opinion, the course is not the number of hours that were given for it. I'm not a super experienced Deep Learning practitioner but spent around half of the time that was given
Secondly, the microphone of Lawrence should be checked, in the far background, there are some 'crunchy noises' which can be a bit annoying.
By Daniel E•
Dec 26, 2020
This course presented such timely and vitially important innovations in deep learning, that it is difficult to express. While some of the material, was challenging,...it only illustrated the vast contributions of highly technical ideas that have come out of the development community. I am grateful to have taken part and benefitted from this course.
By Quazi R•
Nov 23, 2020
The course is very helpful for building sophisticated models, and also provides in-depth understanding of model architecture. And as usual, Laurence Moroney did a marvelous job in teaching such a complicated topic in a fun and exciting way.
By Vishnu D P•
Dec 14, 2020
If you want to lead a happy and peaceful life keep learning. Deeplearning.AI courses are so beautifully structured and explained that I sometimes feel this should never end. Learning from the deeplearning.AI course gives me immense pleasure.
By S S•
Nov 25, 2020
Loved it!!! What I like is understanding the concepts and how it ties together without getting needlessly stuck in some Python heavy exercise. The knowledge acquired will help me to mess around and have fun with Tensorflow2.
By Bernard F•
Dec 1, 2020
Excellent introduction to the subject of custom layers in Tensorflow .
Shows much more flexible methods for coding Tensorflow models in a way that previously might have required a switch to PyTorch to achieve
By Moustafa S•
Nov 25, 2020
Really great course, it teaches you all about the TF API and how to customize it for your needs, i thought only pytorch can make that as it's really pythonic, but i am a nieve noob what can i say.
By Eric L•
Dec 14, 2020
This course was fantastic! After learning about the functional API, I found tensorflow/keras are far more flexible than I had realized and am much more excited about the possibilities.
By DEBASHIS G•
Nov 23, 2020
Such an awesome course. The examples given are just to the point. Can't thank enough Coursera for providing such a lovely platform and Laurence, what an amazing instructor.
By Jay R•
Dec 26, 2020
The course makes some of the more advanced functionality in Tensorflow really accessible, and I think anyone serious about Tensorflow needs to take this course.
By Shaista Z•
Nov 21, 2020
Great course to get hands dirty with functional api, custom loss functions, custom layers, custom models, and custom callbacks! Thank laurence moroney sir :)
By Santiago I C•
Dec 10, 2020
Good to get deeper into some custom tensorflow techniques. I would also recommend the book by Aurelien Geron which has a nice chapter about this also.
By Cristian S•
Dec 2, 2020
Very happy with the course. The examples are clear to learn how to really take advantage of the flexibility provided by tensor flow and Keras.
By Maryam F•
Dec 21, 2020
It is an amazing course, great introduction of advance technique, specially functional APIs. Thanks again Laurence Moroney and Eddy Shyu.
By Bhavesh W•
Jan 5, 2021
Outstanding as always. Big Fan of Lawrence and andrew, both have changed my life. Thank you so much
By Kaan B•
Dec 16, 2020
Everything is very well explained, although programming exercises could have been more challenging.
By Ram K K•
Nov 25, 2020
To the point, crystal clear, very good course. Please make a pytorch version of this course.
By Julio C M B•
Jan 2, 2021
Excellent course with great material. The videos explain everything needed to start coding.
By Minn B B•
Dec 6, 2020
Yes, we do need this course right after the previous specialization to master TensorFlow.
By Isuru S A•
Nov 20, 2020
Great Content. You need some prior experience of TensorFlow to do his course.
By Daniel D•
Nov 21, 2020
One of the most useful and enjoyable course that I have ever finished
By Lam T•
Nov 22, 2020
Great course to learn how to use Tensorflow to build flexible model
By Abdelrahman A•
Dec 27, 2020
Very good instructor and very good topics.
By Orson T M•
Dec 5, 2020
good course , thank you deeplearning.ai !!