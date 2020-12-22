EN
Sep 30, 2021
I have learnt many useful computer vision algorithms and more importantly applied them myself. In my mind, practical sessions provided during the course makes it one of the best in Coursera platform
MS
Apr 17, 2021
One of the finest in depth course on computer vision. So much helpful if anyone wishes to dive into application oriented tasks of computer vision. Very much helpful for research also.
By Nikolaj E•
Dec 22, 2020
A bit hard to mess around with file uploads, but the biggest problem was that Colab blocked GPU access for many hours - maybe I tried to many times...
By Adriano W A•
Feb 7, 2021
The concepts and the teaching is ok. The labs are basically a follow the code, with no great code challenge
By Eric L•
Dec 24, 2020
I thought this was the best course in the tensorflow series so far! You get to learn about more sophisticated architectures like FCN, U-Net, ResNet, etc. The programming exercises take a little more time than the other courses and are intended to help you load models and restore checkpoints from new models you find on blogs. It would be great to also have classes on NLP and reinforcement learning at this level.
By Tamim-Ul-Haq M•
Dec 28, 2020
Very interesting course and complex content. Perfect place to start if your planning enter into a research field in Computer Vision.
By Francois R•
Mar 14, 2021
Excellent course.
This is the course that I was the more eager to take in the specialization as I have created Computer Vision models previously (and added that functionality to my iOS app) last year.
Things I specially liked:
- The week on Segmentation and particularly the assignment as I will be able to do similar implementation with other models like U-Net
- I like the weekly quiz to solidify the new knowledge.
Things I liked less:
- The assignment of Week 2 on Object Detection as it required too much getting in the customization of a specific model. That being said, the exercice is probably useful and training from only 5 images is cool...
By Jay R•
Dec 31, 2020
Excellent explanations and practical exercises to help you get going on object detection and semantic segmentation. This course is essential for anyone wanting to get the most out of Tensorflow for Computer Vision.
By Md. F I•
Apr 18, 2021
By ravi k•
Apr 20, 2021
The level of preparation of the instructors showed. Salient points were brought to the forefront. A lot of rich material, will probably take me a year to fully assimilate.
By Moustafa S•
Jan 3, 2021
great course to know all about image segmentation , localization and other image stuffs, great course
By Jeremy L•
Dec 27, 2020
Another wonderful course by DeepLearning.ai, I really enjoy taking this course!
By yang•
Dec 27, 2020
It is very helpful course.
By Azzam R•
Feb 16, 2022
This is by far the richest course I have ever taken on Coursera amongst the 19 courses I already finished during the past two years. It is well structured and provided with neat introductions for each of the taught topics. Moreover, the labs and exercises help a lot in getting your hands dirty with coding, especially if try to write the code yourself from your memory after going through it. Finally, the supporting team is highly cooperative and responsive to issues raised by the learning in the Discourse Forum. Thank you Laurance.
By Ernest W•
Nov 14, 2021
Deep-dive into various kind of convolutional neural networks and great extension to my current knowledge. In my opinion course and its assignments are significantly more difficult and less self-explanatory than previously in specialization. Can't decide if it's better or worse.
By Venkatesan K•
Jan 30, 2021
Excellent course structure and well defined explanations. Assignments were fun as always. I learnt a lot about computer vision and managed to get useful functions for visualisations especially in object detections. Thank you to the teacher!!
By Tanner W M•
Dec 16, 2021
The course gives an advanced guidance encouraging the learner to go the extra step to understand the coding and implementation of different deep learning algorithms. Lab modules each week were very insightful. Thank you for the course
By Jenny C•
Jul 17, 2021
Thank you Coursera for this wonderful course . It was only at this course I came to know that we can visualize what our neural network was paying attention to. Each and every lectures were amazing and I learned a lot
By Bernard F•
Jan 19, 2021
Excellent content and great presentation.
I am doing a masters using computer vision for medical diagnostics and this course provided excellent clear summaries of some of the basics on which my thesis is based.
By Eyvaz N•
Oct 1, 2021
By Shiva S B•
Jul 27, 2021
Thanks to all who contribute to this course! Useful material with amazing assignments! I really value the knowledge I got from this course as I can use them in my projects as well
By Vishnu P M•
Apr 18, 2022
Very informational with easy to do lab assignments with practical implementation for each topics which are shared on video. The final week was a little intense but was finishable
By Rajendra A•
Jul 21, 2021
Excellent walkthrough and assignments on Saliency map, GradCAM, Class Activation map, Image Segmentation, Transfer Learning etc.
By Jason A•
Jul 15, 2021
This class was probably the most challenging so far, but I learned some valuable deep learning techniques.
By Nikolay S•
Feb 28, 2021
This course was fantastic! Laurence and DeepLearning.ai team did great job. Definitely recommended.
By Rawan L•
Jan 20, 2021
This course was super useful cause it's practical and not only focusing on the theory part.
By Wong H S•
Feb 11, 2021
Excellent content, learnt a lot and gain deeper insight into computer vision techniques.