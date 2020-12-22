Chevron Left
In this course, you will: a) Explore image classification, image segmentation, object localization, and object detection. Apply transfer learning to object localization and detection. b) Apply object detection models such as regional-CNN and ResNet-50, customize existing models, and build your own models to detect, localize, and label your own rubber duck images. c) Implement image segmentation using variations of the fully convolutional network (FCN) including U-Net and d) Mask-RCNN to identify and detect numbers, pets, zombies, and more. d) Identify which parts of an image are being used by your model to make its predictions using class activation maps and saliency maps and apply these ML interpretation methods to inspect and improve the design of a famous network, AlexNet. The DeepLearning.AI TensorFlow: Advanced Techniques Specialization introduces the features of TensorFlow that provide learners with more control over their model architecture and tools that help them create and train advanced ML models. This Specialization is for early and mid-career software and machine learning engineers with a foundational understanding of TensorFlow who are looking to expand their knowledge and skill set by learning advanced TensorFlow features to build powerful models....

EN

Sep 30, 2021

I have learnt many useful computer vision algorithms and more importantly applied them myself. In my mind, practical sessions provided during the course makes it one of the best in Coursera platform

MS

Apr 17, 2021

One of the finest in depth course on computer vision. So much helpful if anyone wishes to dive into application oriented tasks of computer vision. Very much helpful for research also.

By Nikolaj E

Dec 22, 2020

A bit hard to mess around with file uploads, but the biggest problem was that Colab blocked GPU access for many hours - maybe I tried to many times...

By Adriano W A

Feb 7, 2021

The concepts and the teaching is ok. The labs are basically a follow the code, with no great code challenge

By Eric L

Dec 24, 2020

I thought this was the best course in the tensorflow series so far! You get to learn about more sophisticated architectures like FCN, U-Net, ResNet, etc. The programming exercises take a little more time than the other courses and are intended to help you load models and restore checkpoints from new models you find on blogs. It would be great to also have classes on NLP and reinforcement learning at this level.

By Tamim-Ul-Haq M

Dec 28, 2020

Very interesting course and complex content. Perfect place to start if your planning enter into a research field in Computer Vision.

By Francois R

Mar 14, 2021

Excellent course.

This is the course that I was the more eager to take in the specialization as I have created Computer Vision models previously (and added that functionality to my iOS app) last year.

Things I specially liked:

- The week on Segmentation and particularly the assignment as I will be able to do similar implementation with other models like U-Net

- I like the weekly quiz to solidify the new knowledge.

Things I liked less:

- The assignment of Week 2 on Object Detection as it required too much getting in the customization of a specific model. That being said, the exercice is probably useful and training from only 5 images is cool...

By Jay R

Dec 31, 2020

Excellent explanations and practical exercises to help you get going on object detection and semantic segmentation. This course is essential for anyone wanting to get the most out of Tensorflow for Computer Vision.

By Md. F I

Apr 18, 2021

One of the finest in depth course on computer vision. So much helpful if anyone wishes to dive into application oriented tasks of computer vision. Very much helpful for research also.

By ravi k

Apr 20, 2021

The level of preparation of the instructors showed. Salient points were brought to the forefront. A lot of rich material, will probably take me a year to fully assimilate.

By Moustafa S

Jan 3, 2021

great course to know all about image segmentation , localization and other image stuffs, great course

By Jeremy L

Dec 27, 2020

Another wonderful course by DeepLearning.ai, I really enjoy taking this course!

By yang

Dec 27, 2020

It is very helpful course.

By Azzam R

Feb 16, 2022

This is by far the richest course I have ever taken on Coursera amongst the 19 courses I already finished during the past two years. It is well structured and provided with neat introductions for each of the taught topics. Moreover, the labs and exercises help a lot in getting your hands dirty with coding, especially if try to write the code yourself from your memory after going through it. Finally, the supporting team is highly cooperative and responsive to issues raised by the learning in the Discourse Forum. Thank you Laurance.

By Ernest W

Nov 14, 2021

Deep-dive into various kind of convolutional neural networks and great extension to my current knowledge. In my opinion course and its assignments are significantly more difficult and less self-explanatory than previously in specialization. Can't decide if it's better or worse.

By Venkatesan K

Jan 30, 2021

Excellent course structure and well defined explanations. Assignments were fun as always. I learnt a lot about computer vision and managed to get useful functions for visualisations especially in object detections. Thank you to the teacher!!

By Tanner W M

Dec 16, 2021

The course gives an advanced guidance encouraging the learner to go the extra step to understand the coding and implementation of different deep learning algorithms. Lab modules each week were very insightful. Thank you for the course

By Jenny C

Jul 17, 2021

Thank you Coursera for this wonderful course . It was only at this course I came to know that we can visualize what our neural network was paying attention to. Each and every lectures were amazing and I learned a lot

By Bernard F

Jan 19, 2021

Excellent content and great presentation.

I am doing a masters using computer vision for medical diagnostics and this course provided excellent clear summaries of some of the basics on which my thesis is based.

By Eyvaz N

Oct 1, 2021

I have learnt many useful computer vision algorithms and more importantly applied them myself. In my mind, practical sessions provided during the course makes it one of the best in Coursera platform

By Shiva S B

Jul 27, 2021

Thanks to all who contribute to this course! Useful material with amazing assignments! I really value the knowledge I got from this course as I can use them in my projects as well

By Vishnu P M

Apr 18, 2022

Very informational with easy to do lab assignments with practical implementation for each topics which are shared on video. The final week was a little intense but was finishable

By Rajendra A

Jul 21, 2021

Excellent walkthrough and assignments on Saliency map, GradCAM, Class Activation map, Image Segmentation, Transfer Learning etc.

By Jason A

Jul 15, 2021

This class was probably the most challenging so far, but I learned some valuable deep learning techniques.

By Nikolay S

Feb 28, 2021

This course was fantastic! Laurence and DeepLearning.ai team did great job. Definitely recommended.

By Rawan L

Jan 20, 2021

This course was super useful cause it's practical and not only focusing on the theory part.

By Wong H S

Feb 11, 2021

Excellent content, learnt a lot and gain deeper insight into computer vision techniques.

