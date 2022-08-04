About this Specialization

Cameras are an integral component in many new technologies. Autonomous systems use cameras to navigate their environment, while doctors use small cameras to help guide minimally invasive surgical techniques. It is essential that engineers use computer vision techniques to extract information from these types of images and videos. In this specialization, you’ll gain the computer vision skills underpinning many of today’s top jobs. Specifically, you’ll: Perform object detection Train image classification models Use features to track objects and align images Detect motion in video Implement multi-object tracking You will use MATLAB throughout this specialization. MATLAB is the go-to choice for millions of people working in engineering and science and provides the capabilities you need to accomplish your computer vision tasks. You will be provided free access to MATLAB for the duration of the specialization to complete your work. To be successful in this specialization, it will help to have some prior image processing experience. If you are new to image data, it’s recommended to first complete the Image Processing for Engineering and Science specialization.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 3 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
How the Specialization Works

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Introduction to Computer Vision

Machine Learning for Computer Vision

Object Tracking and Motion Detection with Computer Vision

MathWorks

