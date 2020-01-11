About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
TensorFlow: Data and Deployment Specialization
Intermediate Level

Basic understanding of Kotlin and/or Swift

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Prepare models for battery-operated devices

  • Execute models on Android and iOS platforms

  • Deploy models on embedded systems like Raspberry Pi and microcontrollers

Skills you will gain

  • TensorFlow Lite
  • Mathematical Optimization
  • Machine Learning
  • Tensorflow
  • Object Detection
Course 2 of 4 in the
TensorFlow: Data and Deployment Specialization
Intermediate Level

Basic understanding of Kotlin and/or Swift

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

DeepLearning.AI

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Device-based models with TensorFlow Lite

8 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 40 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Running a TF model in an Android App

2 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 36 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Building the TensorFLow model on IOS

3 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 45 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

TensorFlow Lite on devices

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 29 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes

About the TensorFlow: Data and Deployment Specialization

TensorFlow: Data and Deployment

