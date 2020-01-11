Bringing a machine learning model into the real world involves a lot more than just modeling. This Specialization will teach you how to navigate various deployment scenarios and use data more effectively to train your model.
Basic understanding of Kotlin and/or Swift
Prepare models for battery-operated devices
Execute models on Android and iOS platforms
Deploy models on embedded systems like Raspberry Pi and microcontrollers
- TensorFlow Lite
- Mathematical Optimization
- Machine Learning
- Tensorflow
- Object Detection
DeepLearning.AI
DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Device-based models with TensorFlow Lite
Welcome to this course on TensorFlow Lite, an exciting technology that allows you to put your models directly and literally into people's hands. You'll start with a deep dive into the technology, and how it works, learning about how you can optimize your models for mobile use -- where battery power and processing power become an important factor. You'll then look at building applications on Android and iOS that use models, and you'll see how to use the TensorFlow Lite Interpreter in these environments. You'll wrap up the course with a look at embedded systems and microcontrollers, running your models on Raspberry Pi and SparkFun Edge boards.
Running a TF model in an Android App
Last week you learned about TensorFlow Lite and you saw how to convert your models from TensorFlow to TensorFlow Lite format. You also learned about the standalone TensorFlow Lite Interpreter which could be used to test these models. You wrapped with an exercise that converted a Fashion MNIST based model to TensorFlow Lite and then tested it with the interpreter.
Building the TensorFLow model on IOS
The other popular mobile operating system is, of course, iOS. So this week you'll do very similar tasks to last week -- learning how to take models and run them on iOS. You'll need some programming background with Swift for iOS to fully understand everything we go through, but even if you don't have this expertise, I think this weeks content is something you'll find fun to explore -- and you'll learn how to build a variety of ML applications that run on this important operating system!
TensorFlow Lite on devices
Now that you've looked at TensorFlow Lite and explored building apps on Android and iOS that use it, the next and final step is to explore embedded systems like Raspberry Pi, and learn how to get your models running on that. The nice thing is that the Pi is a full Linux system, so it can run Python, allowing you to either use the full TensorFlow for Training and Inference, or just the Interpreter for Inference. I'd recommend the latter, as training on a Pi can be slow!
Good introduction into getting TensorFlow models up and running on different platforms from microcontrollers, raspberry PI through to IOS and Android
Great course, very practical in the real world. It also balances and accommodates developers on what devices you have available. Looking forward to the next course
Great course - I learned a lot about how TensorFlow can be run on a wide variety of devices. I am especially interested in TensorFlow running on Raspberry Pi, Google Dev Board (Coral) and Jetson Nano.
Perfect course to learn about TensorflowLite and deploying tflite models on various devices. Excellent instructor and course structure. This is one that I was looking for!
Continue developing your skills in TensorFlow as you learn to navigate through a wide range of deployment scenarios and discover new ways to use data more effectively when training your machine learning models.
