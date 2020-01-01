About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
TensorFlow: Data and Deployment Specialization
Intermediate Level

Basic understanding of JavaScript

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Train and run inference in a browser

  • Handle data in a browser

  • Build an object classification and recognition model using a webcam

Skills you will gain

  • Convolutional Neural Network
  • Machine Learning
  • Tensorflow
  • Object Detection
  • TensorFlow.js
Course 1 of 4 in the
TensorFlow: Data and Deployment Specialization
Intermediate Level

Basic understanding of JavaScript

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

DeepLearning.AI

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Introduction to TensorFlow.js

7 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 30 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Image Classification In the Browser

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 27 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Converting Models to JSON Format

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 28 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Transfer Learning with Pre-Trained Models

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 26 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

TOP REVIEWS FROM BROWSER-BASED MODELS WITH TENSORFLOW.JS

About the TensorFlow: Data and Deployment Specialization

TensorFlow: Data and Deployment

