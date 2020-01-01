Bringing a machine learning model into the real world involves a lot more than just modeling. This Specialization will teach you how to navigate various deployment scenarios and use data more effectively to train your model.
This course is part of the TensorFlow: Data and Deployment Specialization
Basic understanding of JavaScript
Train and run inference in a browser
Handle data in a browser
Build an object classification and recognition model using a webcam
- Convolutional Neural Network
- Machine Learning
- Tensorflow
- Object Detection
- TensorFlow.js
DeepLearning.AI
DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to TensorFlow.js
Welcome to Browser-based Models with TensorFlow.js, the first course of the TensorFlow for Data and Deployment Specialization. In this first course, we’re going to look at how to train machine learning models in the browser and how to use them to perform inference using JavaScript. This will allow you to use machine learning directly in the browser as well as on backend servers like Node.js. In the first week of the course, we are going to build some basic models using JavaScript and we'll execute them in simple web pages.
Image Classification In the Browser
This week we'll look at Computer Vision problems, including some of the unique considerations when using JavaScript, such as handling thousands of images for training. By the end of this module you will know how to build a site that lets you draw in the browser and recognizes your handwritten digits!
Converting Models to JSON Format
This week we'll see how to take models that have been created with TensorFlow in Python and convert them to JSON format so that they can run in the browser using Javascript. We will start by looking at two models that have already been pre-converted. One of them is going to be a toxicity classifier, which uses NLP to determine if a phrase is toxic in a number of categories; the other one is Mobilenet which can be used to detect content in images. By the end of this module, you will train a model in Python yourself and convert it to JSON format using the tensorflow.js converter.
Transfer Learning with Pre-Trained Models
One final work type that you'll need when creating Machine Learned applications in the browser is to understand how transfer learning works. This week you'll build a complete web site that uses TensorFlow.js, capturing data from the web cam, and re-training mobilenet to recognize Rock, Paper and Scissors gestures.
Reviews
- 5 stars81.43%
- 4 stars14.31%
- 3 stars2.68%
- 2 stars0.67%
- 1 star0.89%
TOP REVIEWS FROM BROWSER-BASED MODELS WITH TENSORFLOW.JS
Thanks to Laurence and Andrew for designing such a great course. I learnt a lot from this course and looking forward to learn more from both of you.
I have worked with tensorflow for some time, but I didn't know it is this straight forward to deploy on browser.Very good explanation with examples of different deployment options
Excellent presentation of material and lab examples. Final assignment is really inspiring and motivating. Thank you for putting effort to design such content.
I wish to complete specialization soon, eager to learn how model deployment work in actual practice, Thanks for the instructor to guide such an easy way
About the TensorFlow: Data and Deployment Specialization
Continue developing your skills in TensorFlow as you learn to navigate through a wide range of deployment scenarios and discover new ways to use data more effectively when training your machine learning models.
