About this Specialization

12,170 recent views
Continue developing your skills in TensorFlow as you learn to navigate through a wide range of deployment scenarios and discover new ways to use data more effectively when training your machine learning models. In this four-course Specialization, you’ll learn how to get your machine learning models into the hands of real people on all kinds of devices. Start by understanding how to train and run machine learning models in browsers and in mobile applications. Learn how to leverage built-in datasets with just a few lines of code, learn about data pipelines with TensorFlow data services, use APIs to control data splitting, process all types of unstructured data, and retrain deployed models with user data while maintaining data privacy. Apply your knowledge in various deployment scenarios and get introduced to TensorFlow Serving, TensorFlow, Hub, TensorBoard, and more. Industries all around the world are adopting Artificial Intelligence. This Specialization from Laurence Moroney and Andrew Ng will help you develop and deploy machine learning models across any device or platform faster and more accurately than ever. Looking for a place to start? Master the foundational basics of TensorFlow with the DeepLearning.AI TensorFlow Developer Professional Certificate. Looking to customize and build powerful real-world models for complex scenarios? Check out the TensorFlow: Advanced Techniques Specialization.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Browser-based Models with TensorFlow.js

4.7
stars
891 ratings
194 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Device-based Models with TensorFlow Lite

4.7
stars
553 ratings
92 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Data Pipelines with TensorFlow Data Services

4.4
stars
452 ratings
92 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Advanced Deployment Scenarios with TensorFlow

4.7
stars
423 ratings
51 reviews

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

DeepLearning.AI

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder