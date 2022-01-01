- Machine Learning
- Tensorflow
- advanced deployment
- Object Detection
- JavaScript
- Convolutional Neural Network
- TensorFlow.js
- TensorFlow Lite
- Mathematical Optimization
- Artificial Neural Network
- Extraction, Transformation And Loading (ETL)
- Data Pipelines
What you will learn
Run models in your browser using TensorFlow.js
Prepare and deploy models on mobile devices using TensorFlow Lite
Access, organize, and process training data more easily using TensorFlow Data Services
Explore four advanced deployment scenarios using TensorFlow Serving, TensorFlow Hub, and TensorBoard
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In the TensorFlow: Data and Deployment Specialization, you will learn to apply your knowledge in various deployment scenarios and get introduced to TensorFlow Serving, TensorFlow, Hub, TensorBoard, and more, implementing projects you can add to your portfolio and show in interviews.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Browser-based Models with TensorFlow.js
Bringing a machine learning model into the real world involves a lot more than just modeling. This Specialization will teach you how to navigate various deployment scenarios and use data more effectively to train your model.
Device-based Models with TensorFlow Lite
Data Pipelines with TensorFlow Data Services
Advanced Deployment Scenarios with TensorFlow
Offered by
DeepLearning.AI
DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent.
