Course 4 of 4 in the
TensorFlow: Data and Deployment Specialization
Intermediate Level

We recommend taking Course 1 of the TensorFlow in Practice Specialization first, or have basic familiarity with building models in TensorFlow.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Use TensorFlow Serving to do inference over the web

  • Navigate TensorFlow Hub, a repository of models that you can use for transfer learning

  • Evaluate how your models work and share model metadata using TensorBoard

  • Explore federated learning and how to retrain deployed models while maintaining data privacy

Skills you will gain

  • TensorFlow Serving
  • Machine Learning
  • federated learning
  • TensorFlow Hub
  • TensorBoard
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

TensorFlow Extended

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 21 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Sharing pre-trained models with TensorFlow Hub

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 20 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Tensorboard: tools for model training

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 16 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Federated Learning

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 22 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

