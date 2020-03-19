Bringing a machine learning model into the real world involves a lot more than just modeling. This Specialization will teach you how to navigate various deployment scenarios and use data more effectively to train your model.
This course is part of the TensorFlow: Data and Deployment Specialization
We recommend taking Course 1 of the TensorFlow in Practice Specialization first, or have basic familiarity with building models in TensorFlow.
Use TensorFlow Serving to do inference over the web
Navigate TensorFlow Hub, a repository of models that you can use for transfer learning
Evaluate how your models work and share model metadata using TensorBoard
Explore federated learning and how to retrain deployed models while maintaining data privacy
- TensorFlow Serving
- Machine Learning
- federated learning
- TensorFlow Hub
- TensorBoard
DeepLearning.AI
DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent.
TensorFlow Extended
Sharing pre-trained models with TensorFlow Hub
Tensorboard: tools for model training
Federated Learning
The first week is very useful. Tensorhub seems not helpful in a private company setting.\n\nI wish they talked about tf estimators which is also a common way to deploy models in SageMaker.
great course for utilities to enhance the training and deployment experience
Enjoyed this specialization as much as I did the Tensorflow in practice. Thank you Laurence Moroney and Andrew Ng for getting these cool topics to all of us, so we can contribute back to community.
Great work and I highly recommend this course/specialization! Good job of inserting needed edits to update what's happening in real time.
About the TensorFlow: Data and Deployment Specialization
Continue developing your skills in TensorFlow as you learn to navigate through a wide range of deployment scenarios and discover new ways to use data more effectively when training your machine learning models.
