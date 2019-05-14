About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
DeepLearning.AI TensorFlow Developer
Intermediate Level

Course 1 of the TensorFlow Specialization, Python coding, and high-school level math are required. ML/DL experience is helpful but not required.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Handle real-world image data

  • Plot loss and accuracy

  • Explore strategies to prevent overfitting, including augmentation and dropout

  • Learn transfer learning and how learned features can be extracted from models

Skills you will gain

  • Inductive Transfer
  • Augmentation
  • Dropouts
  • Machine Learning
  • Tensorflow
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Exploring a Larger Dataset

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 18 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Augmentation: A technique to avoid overfitting

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 14 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Transfer Learning

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 14 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Multiclass Classifications

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 12 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes

Placeholder