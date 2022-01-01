- Computer Vision
What you will learn
Best practices for TensorFlow, a popular open-source machine learning framework to train a neural network for a computer vision applications.
Handle real-world image data and explore strategies to prevent overfitting, including augmentation and dropout.
Build natural language processing systems using TensorFlow.
Apply RNNs, GRUs, and LSTMs as you train them using text repositories.
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
In the DeepLearning.AI TensorFlow Developer Professional Certificate program, you'll get hands-on experience through 16 Python programming assignments. By the end of this program, you will be ready to:
- Build and train neural networks using TensorFlow
- Improve your network’s performance using convolutions as you train it to identify real-world images
- Teach machines to understand, analyze, and respond to human speech with natural language processing systems
- Process text, represent sentences as vectors, and train a model to create original poetry!
Some related experience required.
There are 4 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Introduction to TensorFlow for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning
If you are a software developer who wants to build scalable AI-powered algorithms, you need to understand how to use the tools to build them. This course is part of the upcoming Machine Learning in Tensorflow Specialization and will teach you best practices for using TensorFlow, a popular open-source framework for machine learning.
Convolutional Neural Networks in TensorFlow
If you are a software developer who wants to build scalable AI-powered algorithms, you need to understand how to use the tools to build them. This course is part of the upcoming Machine Learning in Tensorflow Specialization and will teach you best practices for using TensorFlow, a popular open-source framework for machine learning.
Natural Language Processing in TensorFlow
If you are a software developer who wants to build scalable AI-powered algorithms, you need to understand how to use the tools to build them. This Specialization will teach you best practices for using TensorFlow, a popular open-source framework for machine learning.
Sequences, Time Series and Prediction
If you are a software developer who wants to build scalable AI-powered algorithms, you need to understand how to use the tools to build them. This Specialization will teach you best practices for using TensorFlow, a popular open-source framework for machine learning.
Offered by
DeepLearning.AI
DeepLearning.AI is an education technology company that develops a global community of AI talent.
