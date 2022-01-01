About this Professional Certificate

TensorFlow is one of the most in-demand and popular open-source deep learning frameworks available today. The DeepLearning.AI TensorFlow Developer Professional Certificate program teaches you applied machine learning skills with TensorFlow so you can build and train powerful models. In this hands-on, four-course Professional Certificate program, you’ll learn the necessary tools to build scalable AI-powered applications with TensorFlow. After finishing this program, you’ll be able to apply your new TensorFlow skills to a wide range of problems and projects. This program can help you prepare for the Google TensorFlow Certificate exam and bring you one step closer to achieving the Google TensorFlow Certificate. Ready to deploy your models to the world? Learn how to go live with your models with the TensorFlow: Data and Deployment Specialization. Looking to customize and build powerful real-world models for complex scenarios? Check out the TensorFlow: Advanced Techniques Specialization.
There are 4 Courses in this Professional Certificate

Introduction to TensorFlow for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning

Convolutional Neural Networks in TensorFlow

Natural Language Processing in TensorFlow

Sequences, Time Series and Prediction

DeepLearning.AI

