Docker is a popular open-source containerization platform for software development. Containers are standardized, executable software packages that include all of the elements required to run an application, including code, runtime, system tools, system libraries, and settings. By decoupling programs from their environment and eliminating potential issues stemming from dependencies, container solutions like Docker are important tools to help software developers focus on innovation and improve the efficiency of their workflows.
While containerization offers many advantages for software development, it also presents challenges for coordination, since sophisticated applications may include hundreds of containerized services. Container orchestration solutions have thus become an important additional tool to automate the deployment, scaling, and management of containers. In addition to Docker’s own Docker Compose, popular orchestration tools include Google Kubernetes on the Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Elastic Container Service on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Experience using Docker is increasingly important for a career as a software developer, as this leading containerization platform helps development teams work quickly and deploy and scale software efficiently. Working with containers is also popular with many companies because they allow for a separation of tasks between developers and IT operations teams, allowing the former to focus on coding applications and the latter to focus on their management.
Working as a software developer offers an exciting, fast-growing, and high-paying career path. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, software developers earned a median annual salary of $107,510 per year in 2019, and these jobs are expected to grow by 22% between 2019 and 2029 - much faster than the average across the economy.
Yes! There are a wide range of courses and Specializations in computer science available on Coursera, including many opportunities to learn about the use of Docker in the software development process. You can also build your skills in using Docker by completing Guided Projects, which allow you to learn by completing step-by-step tutorials alongside experienced instructors. Google Cloud and AWS also offer courses covering the development of applications with Docker in conjunction with their container orchestration tools, giving you the opportunity to learn about these programs straight from the source.
Computer software companies hire the greatest percentage of people with a background in Docker, according to Medium, but you'll also find positions for these professionals in IT services companies, internet organizations, health care institutions, financial services businesses, computer hardware companies, retail organizations, and telecommunications businesses. Some of the top employers of people with a background in Docker include JPMorgan Chase, Docker Inc, ThoughtWorks, SLALOM, and Neudesic.
Topics you can study that are related to Docker include Kubernetes and Jenkins. You can also study DevOps or microservices topics as well as learn more about containers. If you're interested in other database management systems that use containers, you can study Java Virtual Machine (JVM), PostgreSQL, and MongoDB. You can also study technologies that run in Docker, some of which include NGINX, Redis, Elasticsearch, Fluentd, MySQL, EtcD, RabbitMQ, and HAProxy.
Learning Docker is likely right for you if you are a developer, IT administrator, or system administrator. If you're looking to improve the development, deployment, and distribution of software platforms and products, learning Docker is a good fit for you. If you are a data scientist, it is important to at least learn the basics of Docker because it allows you to create applications that work across all operating systems, which increases performance and decreases file size.
To begin learning Docker, you should have experience creating applications in Java, Node.js, Python, .NET Core, or PHP. You should also have basic knowledge of the operating system you'll be using to run Docker, which could be either Windows or Linux.