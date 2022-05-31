About this Course

Developers, DevOps engineers, and Architects who are looking to learn how to build and run containerized applications using AWS Container Services.

Skills you will gain

  • App Runner
  • Kubernetes
  • Containers
  • Amazon Elastic Container Registry
  • Microservices
Instructors

Offered by

Amazon Web Services

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 49 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week 2

4 hours to complete

Week 2

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 76 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 46 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 37 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

