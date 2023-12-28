Edureka
Introduction to Amazon Elastic Container Service
Edureka

Introduction to Amazon Elastic Container Service

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Edureka

Instructor: Edureka

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

4 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Utilizing Amazon Elastic Container Service to containerize your applications in order to enhance operational efficiency and scalability.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

6 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

Welcome to the introductory course of Amazon Elastic Container Service. This course will help you gain a comprehensive hands-on learning experience on Amazon Elastic Container Service, a powerful and high-performance cloud-based container orchestration service. This course is designed for learners seeking to harness the capabilities of Amazon Elastic Container Service to easily deploy, manage and scale containerized applications.

What's included

34 videos8 readings6 quizzes3 discussion prompts

Instructor

Edureka
Edureka
37 Courses11,971 learners

Offered by

Edureka

Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions