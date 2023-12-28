Welcome to the Amazon Elastic Container Service course, where you'll embark on a journey to acquire practical expertise in Amazon Elastic Container Service and harness the power of Amazon Web Services (AWS) for efficient containerization.
Introduction to Amazon Elastic Container Service
Utilizing Amazon Elastic Container Service to containerize your applications in order to enhance operational efficiency and scalability.
There is 1 module in this course
Welcome to the introductory course of Amazon Elastic Container Service. This course will help you gain a comprehensive hands-on learning experience on Amazon Elastic Container Service, a powerful and high-performance cloud-based container orchestration service. This course is designed for learners seeking to harness the capabilities of Amazon Elastic Container Service to easily deploy, manage and scale containerized applications.
34 videos8 readings6 quizzes3 discussion prompts
Frequently asked questions
Amazon ECS is a fully managed container orchestration service that helps you to more efficiently deploy, manage, and scale containerized applications. It deeply integrates with the AWS environment to provide an easy-to-use solution for running container workloads in the cloud and on premises with advanced security features using Amazon ECS Anywhere.
This short course is designed for freshers, AWS Developers, Software Engineers, AWS solution architects, DevOps Engineer and IT professionals seeking to enhance their containerization skills.
Prior experience with Docker, and AWS is beneficial but not required for this course.