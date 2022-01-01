- Kubernetes
- Containers
- RHOCP
- Openshift
- Cloud Computing
- Cloud Platforms
Cloud-Native Development with OpenShift and Kubernetes Specialization
Explore the world of containerized applications. Learn what a containerized application is, and then learn about Kubernetes and the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform (RHOCP) as container orchestration platforms.
Offered By
What you will learn
Understand the foundational concepts of containerized applications. Learn basic skills of how to develop, deploy, scale and troubleshoot containerized applications to Kubernetes and OpenShift.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
These courses include detailed hands-on exercises (step-by-step guides) which teach a range of concepts from the foundation concepts of containerized applications, to deploying containerized applications to Kubernetes and OpenShift. After completing this specialization, you should have a foundational understanding of how to develop, deploy, scale and troubleshoot containerized applications to Kubernetes and OpenShift.
Basic knowledge of the command prompt of a Windows, Linux, or MacOS system; web applications; and local and remote applications. Experience with Git is recommended.
Basic knowledge of the command prompt of a Windows, Linux, or MacOS system; web applications; and local and remote applications. Experience with Git is recommended.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Foundations of Red Hat Cloud-native Development
Foundations of Red Hat Cloud-native Development (DO100a) is designed for IT professionals without previous cloud application deployment experience to learn basic Kubernetes skills. This course is a part of a three-course specialization. In this specialization, you will run, deploy, and test containerized applications with zero-downtime releases.
Advanced Application Management with Red Hat OpenShift
This course explores Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform (RHOCP) as a container orchestration platform. In this course, students will deploy applications to OpenShift. Students will learn how to let RHOCP containerize their source code, how to scale the deployments, and how to troubleshoot issues with the deployments.
Managing Cloud-native Applications with Kubernetes
Managing Cloud-native Applications with Kubernetes (DO100b) is designed for IT professionals without previous cloud application deployment experience to learn basic Kubernetes skills. This course is the second course of a three-course specialization. In this specialization, you will run, deploy, and test containerized applications with zero-downtime releases.
Offered by
Red Hat
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Trust Red Hat® Training and Certification to help build skills and knowledge through flexible training options, real-world content and validation of skills through hands-on certification exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.