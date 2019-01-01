Marek Czernek is a senior curriculum architect at Red Hat, where he works on creating developer-focused cloud-native courses. His work includes courses such as Building Resilient Microservices with Istio and Red Hat OpenShift Service Mesh or Developing Event-Driven Applications with Apache Kafka and Red Hat AMQ Streams. Marek is passionate about empowering people by teaching them new skills, and making it easier for people to get started with emerging technologies. Marek is also active on the Red Hat Learning Community forums. Come and say hello!