Foundations of Red Hat Cloud-native Development (DO100a) is designed for IT professionals without previous cloud application deployment experience to learn basic Kubernetes skills. This course is a part of a three-course specialization. In this specialization, you will run, deploy, and test containerized applications with zero-downtime releases.
1 year of professional development experience, such as in the areas of integration, back end, or similar.
- Cloud Platforms
- Kubernetes
- Cloud Computing
Red Hat
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Trust Red Hat® Training and Certification to help build skills and knowledge through flexible training options, real-world content and validation of skills through hands-on certification exams.
Introducing Containers and Kubernetes
Describing containers and container orchestration with Kubernetes.
Running Containerized Applications
Spin-up your first application in Kubernetes.
