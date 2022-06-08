About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Cloud-Native Development with OpenShift and Kubernetes Specialization
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Cloud-Native Development with OpenShift and Kubernetes Specialization
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Red Hat

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Deploying Managed Applications

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 56 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Configuring Networking in Kubernetes

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 65 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Customize Deployments for Application Requirements

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 109 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Implementing Cloud Deployment Strategies

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 34 min)

About the Cloud-Native Development with OpenShift and Kubernetes Specialization

Cloud-Native Development with OpenShift and Kubernetes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder