Managing Cloud-native Applications with Kubernetes (DO100b) is designed for IT professionals without previous cloud application deployment experience to learn basic Kubernetes skills. This course is the second course of a three-course specialization. In this specialization, you will run, deploy, and test containerized applications with zero-downtime releases.
Red Hat
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Trust Red Hat® Training and Certification to help build skills and knowledge through flexible training options, real-world content and validation of skills through hands-on certification exams.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Deploying Managed Applications
Introduce the deployment resource and link to container management.
Configuring Networking in Kubernetes
Introduce communication between Kubernetes applications and the rest of the world.
Customize Deployments for Application Requirements
Advanced container management features.
Implementing Cloud Deployment Strategies
Compare different Cloud Deployment Strategies.
About the Cloud-Native Development with OpenShift and Kubernetes Specialization
This specialization is intended for application developers, system administrators and architects seeking to develop their understanding of container technology. In this three-course specialization, you will explore a range of foundational concepts from various use cases for containerized technology to understanding the differences between Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift to learning how to scale deployed applications.
