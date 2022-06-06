This course explores Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform (RHOCP) as a container orchestration platform. In this course, students will deploy applications to OpenShift. Students will learn how to let RHOCP containerize their source code, how to scale the deployments, and how to troubleshoot issues with the deployments.
Red Hat
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Trust Red Hat® Training and Certification to help build skills and knowledge through flexible training options, real-world content and validation of skills through hands-on certification exams.
Configuring a Cloud Application Developer Environment
Configure a developer environment with a modern integrated developer environment and version control.
Deploying Applications to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform
Deploy an application to OpenShift.
Configuring Application Builds in OpenShift
Manage application builds in Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform.
Scaling Applications in OpenShift
Scale and test an application with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform.
