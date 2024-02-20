Red Hat
Fundamentals of Red Hat OpenShift for Developers
Fundamentals of Red Hat OpenShift for Developers

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Instructor: Red Hat Training

Beginner level

Recommended experience

6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Foundational knowledge to build, run and manage containerized applications using OpenShift resources

  • Various application deployment techniques using both the web console and the command line

  • Effectively manage the application lifecycle using various deployment strategies and dynamic configuration management

Skills you'll gain

There are 7 modules in this course

Understand the Basics of OpenShift and Container Orchestration

What's included

3 videos5 readings2 quizzes

Deploy Applications Using Different Methods.

What's included

4 videos5 readings4 quizzes

Manage Stateful Applications

What's included

1 video1 reading1 quiz

Implement Advanced Deployment Strategies.

What's included

2 videos1 reading2 quizzes

Inject Configuration Data into Applications.

What's included

2 videos2 readings2 quizzes

Monitor and Maintain Application Health.

What's included

3 videos1 reading2 quizzes

Assess the knowledge learned in this course.

What's included

1 assignment

Recommended if you're interested in Software Development

