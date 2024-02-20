Fundamentals of Red Hat OpenShift for Developers is an introduction to deploying applications in the OpenShift ecosystem. This course provides the foundational knowledge to build, run, and manage containerized applications using OpenShift resources. As you embark on this learning journey, you'll explore the world of container orchestration, understand how to deploy applications efficiently, and manage their lifecycle within the OpenShift ecosystem. We start by defining Kubernetes and OpenShift terminology and concepts as well as the advantages of containerized applications. Next, we will demonstrate various application deployment techniques using both the web console and the command line. After learning how to expose applications to external access, we will cover how to effectively manage the application lifecycle using various deployment strategies and dynamic configuration management. Lastly we will cover basic strategies for monitoring application health and troubleshooting deployments. Our goal is to provide you with a solid foundation in OpenShift, ensuring you can leverage its full potential in developing robust, scalable, and reliable applications.
Fundamentals of Red Hat OpenShift for Developers
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Foundational knowledge to build, run and manage containerized applications using OpenShift resources
Various application deployment techniques using both the web console and the command line
Effectively manage the application lifecycle using various deployment strategies and dynamic configuration management
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
December 2023
13 quizzes, 1 assignment
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 7 modules in this course
Understand the Basics of OpenShift and Container Orchestration
What's included
3 videos5 readings2 quizzes
Deploy Applications Using Different Methods.
What's included
4 videos5 readings4 quizzes
Manage Stateful Applications
What's included
1 video1 reading1 quiz
Implement Advanced Deployment Strategies.
What's included
2 videos1 reading2 quizzes
Inject Configuration Data into Applications.
What's included
2 videos2 readings2 quizzes
Monitor and Maintain Application Health.
What's included
3 videos1 reading2 quizzes
Assess the knowledge learned in this course.
What's included
1 assignment
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Software Development
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Software Development? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.