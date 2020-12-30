About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the benefits of containers

  • Build and run a container image

  • Understand Kubernetes architecture

  • Write a YAML deployment file

Skills you will gain

  • Kubernetes
  • Docker
  • Cloud Native
  • Containers
  • Openshift
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

Understanding the Benefits of Containers

Week
2

Week 2

Understanding Kubernetes Architecture

Week
3

Week 3

Managing Applications with Kubernetes

Week
4

Week 4

The Kubernetes Ecosystem: OpenShift, Istio, etc.

