After completing this course, you will be able to build applications in a cloud native way using containerization tools and technologies, and deploy your applications in any public, private or hybrid cloud at incredible scale. This course introduces you to containers and explains how containers differ from virtual machines. It also covers the importance of containers in cloud computing, as well as the emerging ecosystem of related technologies such as Docker, Kubernetes, Red Hat OpenShift, and Istio.
About this Course
What you will learn
Understand the benefits of containers
Build and run a container image
Understand Kubernetes architecture
Write a YAML deployment file
Skills you will gain
- Kubernetes
- Docker
- Cloud Native
- Containers
- Openshift
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Understanding the Benefits of Containers
In this module, you will learn about the concept, features, use cases, and benefits of containers, and the difference between containers and virtual machines. You will learn about the term "Docker" and the several different uses of this term. One of the most used tools from Docker is the command line interface (CLI). We will introduce you to some of the more commonly used Docker CLI commands and how they work.Containers and images are two distinct entities, and in this module, you will learn about the differences between containers and images. You will learn how to build container images using Dockerfiles.Finally, you will learn about container registries and the functionalities they provide to help developers work more securely and productively.At the end of the module, you will do a hands-on exercise in which you will write a Dockerfile, build an image and run it as a container, and store the image in a registry.
Understanding Kubernetes Architecture
In this module, you will learn what container orchestration is and how it helps to create and manage the lifecycle of complex container environments. Kubernetes is the most popular container orchestration platform. In this module, we will familiarize you with the key architectural components of Kubernetes, such as the control plane components and controllers. You will also learn about the basics of Kubernetes objects, and how specific Kubernetes objects such as Pods, ReplicaSets, and Deployments work. The Kubernetes CLI, or "kubectl", is used to manipulate objects and manage workloads in a Kubernetes cluster. We will introduce you to a few basic kubectl commands and explain the relative benefits and shortcomings of both imperative and declarative commands. Finally, at the end of this module, you will use the kubectl CLI commands to create resources on an actual Kubernetes cluster.
Managing Applications with Kubernetes
In this module, you will learn about some key concepts such as ReplicaSets, autoscaling, rolling updates, ConfigMaps, Secrets, and service bindings, and how they can be used to manage Kubernetes applications.
The Kubernetes Ecosystem: OpenShift, Istio, etc.
In this module, you will learn about the growing Kubernetes ecosystem and be introduced to some additional tools that work well with Kubernetes to support cloud-native development. You’ll learn about the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) which hosts Kubernetes, and the valuable resources it provides for navigating the ecosystem.
Reviews
- 5 stars65.48%
- 4 stars21.61%
- 3 stars4.51%
- 2 stars3.87%
- 1 star4.51%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO CONTAINERS W/ DOCKER, KUBERNETES & OPENSHIFT
A very good introductory course, but there are little problems in lab sessions.
I audited this course, but it was pretty much what I hoped for. Nice hands on exercises that are the core of a good training course for me.
I am unable to complete the project as the lab environment will not function for me and continues to error on each attempt.
The course was really helpful and cleared the concept and idea behind using containers. The hands-on lab exercise helped me in understanding the code in a better way.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.