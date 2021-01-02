RB
Dec 25, 2021
The course was really helpful and cleared the concept and idea behind using containers. The hands-on lab exercise helped me in understanding the code in a better way.
GM
Jun 29, 2021
Great introduction course! The tools provided by IBM and OpenShift are a must to anyone who wants run and scaling containerized applications in the cloud with ease.
By Oh G W•
Jan 2, 2021
This course contain peer review grading.
Please note that you might not get your grading unless you actively look for peers in the forum.
You might not get the correct grade cause not everyone is skilled in grading assessment.
You might not pass the course cause your peer might fail your assessment without properly grading.
As a technical course I have no idea why IBM choose to have peer review grading as the final assessment, they should at least put a warning on the course description.
By Cristian•
Dec 28, 2020
I have just finished a Red Hat training and is from another league. it includes Guided Hands-on and written training support, real-life scenarios.
This training hugely lacks the hands-on/ real-life approach like:
here is Docker. this is the command line this is the file, etc.
The voice seems to be text to speech. (I hope I am not wrong because I do not intend to offend anyone. My only point is that I don't see the target of the training. If you want me to use Docker on IBM cloud, let's see how we can actually use it)
I went through the first week but I decided it is not well-invested time. Overall it is good if you know nothing about Docker but it will not make you familiar with it either.
By Martin Z•
Feb 25, 2021
This course gives a nice overview about containers. That's about it, however.
Many command line examples and configuration files are only explained vaguely and the labs (including the final graded one) resemble guided tours rather than playgrounds. One or two of the labs were broken and the forums are full of calls for help or assistance that are being ignored by mentors (should there be any).
Finally, the graded quizzes are often phrased imprecisely or delve on trivia and things that were only mentioned in passing.
By Mark J H•
Feb 15, 2021
I have to be very honest, I found this course a bit of a problem. Some of the practicals didn't work.
Also the final assignment was very clear either.
By Paul B•
Feb 19, 2021
The course content is fine, but the final project is an absolute mess and is impossible to complete.
By Roland S•
Apr 15, 2021
Course is really good, lots of practice on the command line. But for the final graded assignment, you should have taken screenshots of your progress throughout the course. You are only told by the end of the course where lots of information are not available any longer, and you have to recreate most of the steps to take the necessary screenshots to complete the course.
By Russ H•
May 21, 2021
This was a really bad course.
I wanted to learn docker, and they do cover some basic docker-related stuff, so I gave an extra star.
The first four weeks are assessed by multi-choice quizzes, but they aren't challenging; and some of the questions are open to debate.
There are hands-on labs that _should_ help you secure your understanding of the concepts in the course. Great, I thought maybe I'll get to work out what commands I ought to use to achieve X with docker / K8S.... Well, they just have copy-and-paste answers sitting next to the sandbox command-line tool.
The hands-on labs aren't assessed; also some of them weren't working when I worked through them.
By Караваев А О•
Nov 16, 2021
Just trash. Microsoft powerpoint presentation and a completely soulless narrator who doesn't know what she is saying. Time wasted. Reading documentation would have been more fun. Two stars and not one because preparing lab environments seems like a big effort.
By Nikolas H•
May 30, 2021
Like all the other courses in the IBM Cloud Fullstack developer certification, the quality is extremely poor. Please don't waste your time or money on these courses or the certification.
By Thomas B•
Mar 12, 2021
Logical curriculum with very good practice in the labs. Instructions in the labs and the documentation is well prepared very comprehensible.
By Leilani A•
Oct 20, 2021
I audited this course, but it was pretty much what I hoped for. Nice hands on exercises that are the core of a good training course for me.
By Stephan K•
Dec 17, 2020
Demanding but achievable in short time great result, thanks and good luck.
By Max B•
Mar 29, 2021
I would say the course was a good, somewhat technical introduction to containers, kubernetes, docker and open shift. I would also say that the final assignment can be difficult to complete as you are to submit screenshots of version 1 of the app you deploy, but you are also tasked with replacing that version during the final lab assignment. How can you capture a screenshot of something that doesn't exist? I had read what was needed for the assignment, so I was able to take screenshots as I went through the assignment.
By Zsolt D•
May 31, 2021
The material is great, thorough but it's a friendly introduction to various container technologies and with the opportunity to practice, not only watch. The lab was a bit hard to work with because there were various problems/bugs with it every now and then, but the course forum was helpful and I could even help others, so overall it was a great experience.
By Pratik K•
Jan 20, 2022
The course is a very good introduction of the core concepts underlying containers and container orchestration. The hands-on are very helpful in understanding the concepts. Once the core concepts are understood well, of which this course does a good job, one can easily ramp up on the details looking at the documentation.
By Artur•
Dec 22, 2020
Many thanks to the team that made this course!
If before starting it I was absolutely not aware of what Docker and subsequent technologies are, now I know much more and have a good understanding of these.
Thank you!
By David H•
May 23, 2022
great couse!
the hands on lab is a little bit challenging. The openshift part blocked me for some time as I encountered some technical issues. The tuning is somehow difficult for individuals without experience.
By Аксенов И А•
Jul 28, 2021
Курс неплохой, особенно для понимания основ контейнеризации. Плюс дается понимание OpenShift на базовом уровне. Отдельное спасибо за очень технологичные и качественные лабораторные работы. за это отдельное 5+
By Shichao Y•
Dec 26, 2020
It's a recommended course for those who wanna step into the world of DevOps. The practice is well-designed for beginners and requires merely a fundamental background knowledge.
By Юрий Д•
Jun 25, 2021
This course is well-made and interesting, with good practice part. The main problem is the unstable laboratory environment, I hope it will be fixed soon.
By igor s•
Aug 10, 2021
Thank you again fro IBM cloud courses. It is a very good opportunity to try IBM cloud, kubernetes, and openshift. Really amazing with an app in the end.
By Andrew A•
Aug 7, 2021
Great course with well-formed hands-on labs in IBM Cloud Environment and theory base. One of the best entry point for beginners!
By Timur B•
Dec 10, 2021
Super dooper :) Has a perfect lab for hands on exercises. Very straightforward and clean instructions.