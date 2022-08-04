About this Professional Certificate

Gain the in-demand skills to advance from programming to DevOps engineering. In this program, you’ll learn the latest DevOps practices, tools, and technologies from experts at IBM to get job-ready in less than 3 months. Almost every company is looking to become more Agile and shorten software development cycles, creating a high demand for DevOps Engineers! DevOps professionals are skilled in both software development and operations, and have a working knowledge of coding and infrastructure management. This program is ideal for existing software and IT professionals who want to level up their careers with modern development practices and skills. It requires knowledge of software engineering fundamentals, at least 1 programming language (preferably Python), Linux Commands and Scripts, and Git/Github. You’ll master the latest DevOps practices, Agile methodologies, and Cloud Native technologies such as Scrum, Containers, Docker, Kubernetes, OpenShift, Microservices, REST, Serverless, Test Driven Development (TDD), Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD), Application Security and Monitoring. You will practice hands-on with tools used by professionals, giving you job-ready experience. When you complete the program, you’ll have a portfolio of projects to demonstrate your proficiency and a Professional Certificate from IBM. You’ll also gain access to exclusive career support, resume building, job search and interview prep resources.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 3 months to complete
Suggested pace of 10 hours/week
English
There are 8 Courses in this Professional Certificate

Course1

Course 1

Introduction to DevOps

4.8
stars
1,127 ratings
Course2

Course 2

Introduction to Agile Development and Scrum

4.9
stars
840 ratings
Course3

Course 3

Introduction to Containers w/ Docker, Kubernetes & OpenShift

4.4
stars
455 ratings
Course4

Course 4

Application Development using Microservices and Serverless

4.5
stars
79 ratings

Offered by

IBM Skills Network

