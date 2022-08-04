- Site Reliability Engineering (SRE)
- DevOps Engineering
- Kubernetes
- Agile Methodologies
- Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD)
- Test-Driven Development
- Behavior-Driven Development
- Agile Software Development
- Scrum Methodology
- Zenhub
IBM Applied DevOps Engineering Professional Certificate
Advance your career to high demand field of DevOps. Build on your software development skills with the latest DevOps concepts, tools, and technologies to get job ready in less than 3 months.
Offered By
What you will learn
Write quality agile user stories, estimate and assign story points to them, and track stories using a kanban board on ZenHub
Develop RESTful Python microservices, test with TDD methods, practice CI/CD, and deploy using serverless and container technologies like Kubernetes
Develop and execute unit tests with test driven development (TDD) methods including coverage reports, factories, fakes, and mock objects
Gain technical experience through hands on labs and projects and build a portfolio to demonstrate your job readiness
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
Each course in this professional certificate includes hands-on labs and real-world projects to build your DevOps portfolio such as:
creating and executing an Agile plan using ZenHub
building and deploying an application with Kubernetes and horizontal pod scaling
developing a web application with microservices and deploying it on cloud using serverless
a capstone project where you write a RESTful Flask microservice and automate its testing with the Python Nose package while practicing agile principles and deploy using Kubernetes/OpenShift and a Tekton CI/CD pipeline
There are 8 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Introduction to DevOps
Introduction to Agile Development and Scrum
