Would you like to explore the complete process of developing cloud-native applications from inception to implementation? This course covers essential cloud concepts such as Cloud Native Applications and CNCF and their impact on cloud application developers. You'll delve into specific tools and techniques for building cloud-native apps.
Get Started with Cloud Native, DevOps, Agile, and NoSQL
What you'll learn
Explore cloud native applications concepts and methodologies, recognize CNCF’s impact, and analyse the benefits of CI/CD, Agile, and Scrum.
Recognize the DevOps culture, and its significance, differentiate between TDD and BDD, and explore the principles and characteristics of MongoDB.
Implement CI/CD practices and connect and integrate user stories using Zenhub to facilitate the Agile development process.
Enhance application functionality using tools and techniques, store, manage, and perform basic data operations using MongoDB and CRUD operations.
There are 5 modules in this course
Do you want to learn about developing cloud native applications from conception to implementation? This module will begin with some fundamental cloud concepts. Then you'll get into specific tools and techniques for creating cloud native applications. You will also learn about the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, the importance of hybrid cloud infrastructures, and how they affect cloud app developers. Then you'll look at two important aspects of cloud thinking: modernization and continuous integration/continuous delivery.
7 videos3 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin
Are you looking to improve your organizational culture and automate the stages of app development? In this module, you will begin by discovering how adopting a DevOps culture will aid in the collaboration of development and operations engineers throughout the development lifecycle. Then you’ll experiment with different ways of working, such as using test-driven and behavior-driven development techniques to ensure repeatable behavior and high code quality. Test-driven development (TDD) allows you to develop more quickly and confidently. In contrast, Behavior Driven Development (BDD) tests the system’s behavior from the outside and ensures that it behaves as intended. You’ll then see how implementing Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery practices guarantees that every change contributes to a potentially shippable feature. You will also learn about the fundamental DevOps and CI/CD tools developers use worldwide. Then you’ll discover why empowering people to do their best work contributes to the organizational DevOps goal of achieving a shared mindset and empowering everyone to deliver customer value.
8 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 app item1 plugin
This module will introduce you to Agile philosophy and principles. You'll learn about Scrum as a framework for applying Agile principles to project management. You'll also learn more about Agile iterative planning, how businesses can use Agile to organize for success, and how team alignment and autonomy help develop better systems. You'll also learn how to create and refine a product backlog, write compelling user stories, estimate and assign story points, and plan a sprint. Finally, you'll discover how to conduct sprint reviews and retrospectives.
13 videos2 readings2 quizzes3 plugins
This module will equip you with an understanding of MongoDB's characteristics and practical experience in tasks such as CRUD operations, limiting and sorting records, indexing, and aggregation. Additionally, you will delve into MongoDB's essential concepts of replication and sharding, which facilitate its scalability and availability. Additionally, you will gain insight into IBM Cloudant and its key features and capabilities, including its architecture, technologies, benefits, and common use cases.
8 videos6 readings3 quizzes3 app items
Welcome to the final project for the course "Get Started with Cloud Native, DevOps, Agile, and NoSQL." In this project, you will have the exciting opportunity to apply the skills you have learned throughout the course and put them into action. By working on the Tax Calculator application, you will enhance its functionality and modernize it using the knowledge you have gained. You will be provided with a boilerplate code for the Tax Calculator app, which will serve as the foundation for your project. By actively participating in this project, you will gain hands-on experience in applying cloud-native principles, DevOps practices, agile methodologies, and NoSQL databases to enhance an application. Get ready to dive in and take your skills to the next level!
2 readings1 peer review1 app item2 plugins
