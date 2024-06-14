LearnKartS
Docker Certified Associate (DCA) Specialization
Docker Certified Associate (DCA) Specialization

Master Docker's Containerization Technology. Learn Docker and its function within the DevOps lifecycle, build images, containers, swarms, volumes, networks, client-server authentication and Docker security client bundles, among other things required to prepare for the DCA exam.

Taught in English

Instructor: LearnKartS

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 months at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Docker's architecture, functionalities, and advantages in software development and deployment

  • Docker implementation, image management, Dockerfile creation, container lifecycle management, and configuration techniques

  • Docker networking, orchestration, storage, and security, enabling effective management of containerized applications

  • Docker security, container security, authentication, and access control

Skills you'll gain

Docker Fundamentals

Course 13 hours

What you'll learn

  • Docker Architecture

  • Docker Functionalities

  • Advantages of Docker in Software Development and Deployment

  • Docker Engine, Docker CE, and Docker EE

Skills you'll gain

Category: Microservices
Category: Mirantis
Category: Docker (Software)
Category: Containerization

Getting Started with Docker

Course 25 hours

What you'll learn

  • Docker Implementation

  • How to Create Images and Build a Docker Container

  • Dockerfile Creation

  • Container Lifecycle Management, and Configurations

Skills you'll gain

Category: Dockerfile
Category: Ubuntu (Operating System)
Category: Docker Container
Category: CentOS

Advanced Docker

Course 310 hours

What you'll learn

  • Docker Networking

  • Docker Orchestration

  • Docker Storage and Security

  • Effective Management of Containerized Applications

Skills you'll gain

Category: Docker Compose
Category: Docker Swarm
Category: Docker Network
Category: Docker Security

