This specialization is intended for individuals seeking to develop proficiency in Docker and containerization techniques. The course is aligned with Docker Certified Associate (DCA) exam structure and will help you to prepare for the DCA exam as well.
Docker is an enterprise-ready container technology that allows businesses to design, share, and run any application from anywhere. Almost all businesses are containerizing their apps to speed up production workloads and enable deployment at any time, sometimes many times per day.
This is a 3 course series. Through three courses, you will cover topics such as Docker fundamentals, container orchestration, networking, storage management, security protocols, and more, which will prepare you to deploy and manage containerized applications efficiently in modern software development environments.
The course is designed from absolute scratch which makes it a go-to course for any individual who is new to the field of Dockers and Containers. This course has hands-on demos/practical, Quizzes, and an exam simulator for practicing for exams along with high-quality theory content videos prepared by Industry experts.
This course is all you need to gain a deeper understanding of Docker and ace the DCA (Docker Certified Associate) certification.
Applied Learning Project
The Docker Certified Associate course offers 15 hands-on demos, covering everything from installation and configuration to advanced functionalities like networking, orchestration, and storage management. Key projects include creating Docker images for an Apache web server, managing multi-container applications with Docker Compose, and orchestrating services with Docker Swarm. These projects develop skills in containerization, image building, service orchestration, and cluster management. The course uses tools like Docker, Docker Compose, and Docker Swarm. It is designed for beginners to intermediate learners, with basic Linux knowledge as a beneficial prerequisite, providing a comprehensive foundation in Docker's real-world applications.