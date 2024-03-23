LearnQuest
Introduction to Docker
Introduction to Docker

Taught in English

Alok Agrawal

Instructor: Alok Agrawal

Beginner level

Recommended experience

12 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

3 quizzes, 7 assignments

There are 3 modules in this course

This module provides a comprehensive understanding of containerization fundamentals, enabling you to grasp essential concepts. You will recognize Docker's role in software development, appreciating its benefits across the development lifecycle. The module also facilitates a concise comparison between Docker and traditional virtualization methods. Through hands-on experience, you will learn to craft Dockerfiles and build customized Docker images, setting the stage for proficient containerized application development.

12 videos4 readings1 quiz3 assignments1 discussion prompt4 plugins

This module focuses on mastering Docker container and image management through command-line operations. You will learn to navigate the life cycle of Docker containers, ensuring efficient creation, deployment, and termination. The module also covers data persistence strategies, enabling seamless networking between containers, and utilizing Docker's built-in tools for assessing container logs and performance. By the module's conclusion, you will be adept at proficiently managing containers, fostering smooth communication between them, and effectively evaluating their operational health.

8 videos2 readings1 quiz2 assignments1 discussion prompt3 plugins

This module focuses on building multi-container applications with Docker Compose, emphasizing orchestration. You will analyze Docker Compose files and their role in coordinating services, while also learning to optimize Docker images for size, security, and efficiency. Through practical exercises, you will create and deploy multi-service applications, gaining proficiency in Docker Compose application for managing interconnected containers.

8 videos2 readings1 quiz2 assignments1 discussion prompt2 plugins

Alok Agrawal
LearnQuest
1 Course136 learners

LearnQuest

