This course is designed for a beginner software developer who wants to gain a comprehensive understanding of Docker and Containerization. Some software development experience is recommended, but no previous experience in Docker or Containerization is needed. This course will help you improve your workflow and deployment process.
Introduction to Docker
March 2024
3 quizzes, 7 assignments
There are 3 modules in this course
This module provides a comprehensive understanding of containerization fundamentals, enabling you to grasp essential concepts. You will recognize Docker's role in software development, appreciating its benefits across the development lifecycle. The module also facilitates a concise comparison between Docker and traditional virtualization methods. Through hands-on experience, you will learn to craft Dockerfiles and build customized Docker images, setting the stage for proficient containerized application development.
12 videos4 readings1 quiz3 assignments1 discussion prompt4 plugins
This module focuses on mastering Docker container and image management through command-line operations. You will learn to navigate the life cycle of Docker containers, ensuring efficient creation, deployment, and termination. The module also covers data persistence strategies, enabling seamless networking between containers, and utilizing Docker's built-in tools for assessing container logs and performance. By the module's conclusion, you will be adept at proficiently managing containers, fostering smooth communication between them, and effectively evaluating their operational health.
8 videos2 readings1 quiz2 assignments1 discussion prompt3 plugins
This module focuses on building multi-container applications with Docker Compose, emphasizing orchestration. You will analyze Docker Compose files and their role in coordinating services, while also learning to optimize Docker images for size, security, and efficiency. Through practical exercises, you will create and deploy multi-service applications, gaining proficiency in Docker Compose application for managing interconnected containers.
8 videos2 readings1 quiz2 assignments1 discussion prompt2 plugins
