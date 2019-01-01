Profile

Alexander Fred-Ojala

Bio

Alexander Fred-Ojala is an expert on AI, data science and blockchain applications. He is the CEO & Co-founder of Predli, a global emerging technology advisory firm. He is the AI and Blockchain Director of the Learn2Launch Program at UC Berkeley. He has also been the Research Director of the Data Lab at UC Berkeley's Sutardja Center for Entrepreneurship & Technology. For three years Alexander has been creating and teaching data science and blockchain courses in the College of Engineering at UC Berkeley. Alexander was awarded the Amazon Alexa Innovation Fellowship 2018-2019 as one of ten faculty members globally. He has a successful track record of consulting for Fortune 500 companies, advising/running startups, and hosting executive education programs for business leaders all over the world.

Courses

Introduction to Embedded Machine Learning

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder