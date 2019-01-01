Alexander Fred-Ojala is an expert on AI, data science and blockchain applications. He is the CEO & Co-founder of Predli, a global emerging technology advisory firm. He is the AI and Blockchain Director of the Learn2Launch Program at UC Berkeley. He has also been the Research Director of the Data Lab at UC Berkeley's Sutardja Center for Entrepreneurship & Technology. For three years Alexander has been creating and teaching data science and blockchain courses in the College of Engineering at UC Berkeley. Alexander was awarded the Amazon Alexa Innovation Fellowship 2018-2019 as one of ten faculty members globally. He has a successful track record of consulting for Fortune 500 companies, advising/running startups, and hosting executive education programs for business leaders all over the world.