Duke University
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Compiler, Computer Program, Computer Programming, Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Management, Other Programming Languages, Problem Solving, Research and Design, Theoretical Computer Science
4.6
(6.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of California, Irvine
Skills you'll gain: Computer Architecture, Arduino, C Programming, Other Programming Languages, Human Computer Interaction, Computational Thinking, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Cut, Copy, And Paste, C Programming Language Family, Theoretical Computer Science, Interactive Design, Computer Networking, Network Architecture
4.7
(6.8k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of Colorado System
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Analysis, Average, Business Analysis, C Programming, C Programming Language Family, Computational Thinking, Computer Programming, Cut, Copy, And Paste, Data Analysis, Data Type, Data Visualization, Entrepreneurship, General Statistics, Human Computer Interaction, Iteration, Leadership and Management, Mathematics, Operations Research, Other Programming Languages, Probability & Statistics, Research and Design, Statistical Visualization, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science
4.6
(369 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
C Programming is a computer-programming language that was developed in 1972 to create the operating system UNIX. A programming language is a type of written language that tells computers what to do in order to work. C Programming in particular is beneficial to use because it’s recognized worldwide and is used in many applications and systems.
For any learner interested in a career in Computer Programming, C Programming is a fundamental language. It’s been said if a person learns C Programming first, it will help them learn any modern programming language as well.
C Programming is often considered fundamental for Programmers. The world’s major operating systems, from Microsoft Windows to Mac, were written in the C language. Popular Databases such as Oracle and MySQL are coded in C. Even some 3D movies are created with applications that are written in C!
Though C has been relied upon for decades, it’s remained prevalent. This is good news for individuals interested in Programming jobs, especially the top-five high-paying jobs according to TechRepublic: DevOps specialist, Data Scientist, Back-end Developer, Full-stack Developer, Embedded Developer.
There are a plethora of other roles that C Programmers can enjoy, including Junior Programmer, Senior Programmer, Software Developer, Quality Analyst, Game Programmer, Software Developer Engineer, C Analyst, Programming Architect, Embedded Engineer, and Database Developer.
C Programming courses offered through Coursera equip learners with knowledge on programming fundamentals; ways to solve complex problems by writing computer programs; systematic ways to read and write the C code; understanding of computing processes at a deep level; basics of algorithms and object-oriented software; and more.
Lessons in these courses are taught by professors from top universities such as Duke University, UC Santa Cruz, University of Colorado, and others. Learners can explore C Programming with professors specializing in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, and related fields through video lectures, readings, quizzes, and others.
Although there aren't any strict prerequisites for learning C programming, it does help to have a good grasp of the fundamentals of using your computer and interacting with your operating system using the command-line interface. Being able to execute basic navigational commands and perform file management operations also helps.
Because C programming continues powering the digital world and some of the most popular operating systems, including Microsoft Windows, Mac, Linux, and many mobile systems, the people best suited for roles in C programming are those who are passionate about understanding the principles of computer architecture to become strong, effective programmers. While most of the roles in C programming focus primarily on C programming proficiency, they also typically require other skills outside of computer skills, including the ability to work with others in designing, testing, and developing.
If you're passionate about programming, learning C will give you a strong foundation to better understand how other programming languages work, including Python and Java. While it’s true that C’s one of the oldest programming languages, it’s in no way obsolete. It's also not the easiest language to learn for beginners, but it is incredibly beneficial because it's the base for nearly every computer, smartphone, and tablet operating system. Honing your C programming skills will better prepare you to work with IoT applications, develop and design databases, create internet browsers, and innovate creative applications. Essentially, if you're interested in gaining a deep understanding of how computers work, and if you want to work on open-source projects or with a variety of programming languages (nearly all of them can interface with C), then learning C programming could be a strong step forward in your skillset.