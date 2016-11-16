About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 30 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Recursion
  • Higher-Order Function
  • Pattern Matching
  • Functional Programming
Instructor

Offered by

University of Washington

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction and Course-Wide Information (Start Here)

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 56 min), 5 readings
2 hours to complete

Software Installation and Homework 0

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 9 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Section 1 and Homework 1

6 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 150 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Section 2 and Homework 2

7 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 178 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Section 3 and Homework 3 -- and Course Motivation

8 hours to complete
28 videos (Total 247 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes

