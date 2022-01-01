École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
Functional programming is a coding language in which everything is in a mathematical function style. It is used on various applications and can be implemented on your daily programming tasks. Functional programming is becoming widespread in the industry and is crucial to learn because it is adaptable to the new data world.
It's important to learn about functional programming because you will have knowledge that will let you have a boost in your career. Functional programming enables you to write programs with higher-order functions, design immutable data structures, and minimize side effects. Another reason to learn functional programming is because it is adaptive to the data world and is a key tool to have with new innovations and when working with big data.
To learn functional programming, you should already have some programming experience and experience in other programming languages like Javascript. You should also have some understanding of using the command line and have programs ready to use in order to apply this skill. Having experience in programming will allow you to have an easier understanding of functional programming and be able to use your prior knowledge in this new programming language.
Online courses can help you learn functional programming by offering practical experience with Guided Projects and assignments. It gives you detailed lectures, readings, and assignments to help you gain an understanding of topics like the fundamentals of functional programming, Scala, Python, and graphic design. Online courses also allow you to have the flexibility and learn on your own time giving you a chance to review and practice the material learned.