About this Course

13,949 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

At least one year of programming (in any language)

Approx. 45 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the principles of functional programming

  • Write purely functional programs, using recursion, pattern matching, and higher-order functions

  • Design immutable data structures

  • Combine functional programming with objects and classes

Skills you will gain

  • Scala Programming
  • Recursion
  • Functional Programming
  • Immutable Data Types
  • Higher-Order Function
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

At least one year of programming (in any language)

Approx. 45 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

13 hours to complete

Getting Started + Functions & Evaluation

13 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 139 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Higher Order Functions

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 84 min)
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Data and Abstraction

7 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 66 min)
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Types and Pattern Matching

8 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 117 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FUNCTIONAL PROGRAMMING PRINCIPLES IN SCALA (SCALA 2 VERSION)

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder