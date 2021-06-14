About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Some experience in any programming language

Approx. 49 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Leverage Scala idioms to model business domains and implement business logic

  • Fundamental concepts of the language, allowing you to read and understand Scala codebases

  • Best practices and common patterns used in the real world

  • Be comfortable working with asynchronous computations, handling failures, and manipulating recursive data structures

Skills you will gain

  • Scala Programming
  • Software Testing
  • Functional Programming
  • Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
  • Parallel Computing
Instructors

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

9 hours to complete

Getting Started, Basics, Domain Modeling

9 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 57 min), 4 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

9 hours to complete

Standard Library, Loops

9 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 104 min), 1 reading, 11 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Build Tools, Modules

8 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 65 min)
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Reasoning About Code

7 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 49 min)

