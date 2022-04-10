About this Course

What you will learn

  • Recognize and apply design principles of functional programs

  • Design functional libraries and their APIs

  • Write simple functional reactive applications

  • Understand reasoning techniques for programs that combine functions and state

Skills you will gain

  • Laziness
  • Type Class
  • Functional Programming
  • Referential Transparency
  • Reactive Programming
Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

11 hours to complete

For Expressions and Monads

11 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 164 min), 10 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Lazy Evaluation

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 80 min)
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Type-Directed Programming

7 hours to complete
5 readings
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Functions and State

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 72 min)

