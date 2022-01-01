University of London
Reactive programming is a micro-architecture style of programming that deals with asynchronous data streams—sequences of events represented via data streams that are emitted with delays between them. It's a programming model that was originally introduced to the IT world in the 1970s. It has become popular again as a tool for developing web applications and mobile apps and improving the user experience. It's centered around the flow of data and the generation of change utilizing streams of data like failures, messages, calls, and events, all of which can be used to create your coding.
Benefits of learning reactive programming include creating a more interactive experience for users in addition to giving you a more readable codebase, simple-to-compose data streams, and the ability to get your application to market faster. Learning reactive programming makes it easier to predict coding, giving you simpler updates and modifications. It's also more efficient and stable when handling large volumes of data, which delivers improved performance. That's particularly important if you're creating a multi-user application or strategizing a solution for an existing high-load app. This includes social networks, chat applications, audio and video apps, and games.
Common careers that use reactive programming skills include programmer, platform manager, product support specialist, and application developer, among others. It's a useful skill for anyone working with application development and interested in creating server code with an interactive user interface. Demand for workers with stellar skills in this area is high. You might work for a company like LinkedIn, or you could be an entrepreneur with your own technology startup. It's a particularly useful skill if you work with Java and are developing projects intended to deliver outstanding user experiences.
Online courses give you a thorough understanding of everything from the basics, like responsive web design and HTML, to advanced subjects like data visualization and animation. In addition to online classroom learning, you'll complete applied learning projects that give you a chance to gain practical experience that you can add to your portfolio. By completing your courses online, you'll gain the knowledge and skills you need to switch careers or advance in your field while enjoying a flexible, self-paced schedule.