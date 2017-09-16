About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Parallel, Concurrent, and Distributed Programming in Java Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Distributed Computing
  • Actor Model
  • Parallel Computing
  • Reactive Programming
Course 3 of 3 in the
Parallel, Concurrent, and Distributed Programming in Java Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Rice University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to the Course!

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete

DISTRIBUTED MAP REDUCE

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 49 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

CLIENT-SERVER PROGRAMMING

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 43 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
15 minutes to complete

Talking to Two Sigma: Using it in the Field

15 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 1 reading
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

MESSAGE PASSING

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 49 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

COMBINING DISTRIBUTION AND MULTITHREADING

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 44 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
20 minutes to complete

Continue Your Journey with the Specialization "Parallel, Concurrent, and Distributed Programming in Java"

20 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 1 reading

About the Parallel, Concurrent, and Distributed Programming in Java Specialization

Parallel, Concurrent, and Distributed Programming in Java

