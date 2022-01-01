About this Specialization

Parallel, concurrent, and distributed programming underlies software in multiple domains, ranging from biomedical research to financial services. This specialization is intended for anyone with a basic knowledge of sequential programming in Java, who is motivated to learn how to write parallel, concurrent and distributed programs. Through a collection of three courses (which may be taken in any order or separately), you will learn foundational topics in Parallelism, Concurrency, and Distribution. These courses will prepare you for multithreaded and distributed programming for a wide range of computer platforms, from mobile devices to cloud computing servers. To see an overview video for this Specialization, click here! For an interview with two early-career software engineers on the relevance of parallel computing to their jobs, click here. Acknowledgments The instructor, Prof. Vivek Sarkar, would like to thank Dr. Max Grossman for his contributions to the mini-projects and other course material, Dr. Zoran Budimlic for his contributions to the quizzes, Dr. Max Grossman and Dr. Shams Imam for their contributions to the pedagogic PCDP library used in some of the mini-projects, and all members of the Rice Online team who contributed to the development of the course content (including Martin Calvi, Annette Howe, Seth Tyger, and Chong Zhou).
