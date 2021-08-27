Rice University Logo

Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.

Courses and Specializations

Business Statistics and Analysis
Business Statistics and Analysis Specialization

Communication Skills for Engineers
Communication Skills for Engineers Specialization

Engineering Project Management
Engineering Project Management Specialization

Fundamentals of Computing
Fundamentals of Computing Specialization

Fundamentals of Immunology
Fundamentals of Immunology Specialization

Introduction to Electricity and Magnetism
Introduction to Electricity and Magnetism Specialization

Introduction to Mechanics
Introduction to Mechanics Specialization

Introduction to Scripting in Python
Introduction to Scripting in Python Specialization

Investment and Portfolio Management
Investment and Portfolio Management Specialization

Leadership Development for Engineers
Leadership Development for Engineers Specialization

Medical Terminology
Medical Terminology Specialization

Mindfulness and Well-being
Mindfulness and Well-being Specialization

Organizational Leadership in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
Organizational Leadership in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Specialization

Parallel, Concurrent, and Distributed Programming in Java
Parallel, Concurrent, and Distributed Programming in Java Specialization

Alice Llanos

Alice Llanos

Instructor
Language Programs at the Glasscock School of Continuing Studies at Rice University
Alma Moon Novotny, Ph.D.

Alma Moon Novotny, Ph.D.

Biochemistry and Cell Biology Lecturer
Biosciences
Arzu Ozoguz

Arzu Ozoguz

Finance Faculty
Jones Graduate School of Business
Beata Krupa

Beata Krupa

Lecturer in Professional and Engineering Communication
Rice Center for Engineering Leadership
Charles Newell

Charles Newell

Vice President
GSI Environmental Inc.
David Adamson

David Adamson

Senior Environmental Engineer
GSI Environmental Inc.
David Van Kleeck

David Van Kleeck

Professor in the Practice of Engineering Leadership
Rice Center for Engineering Leadership
Dr. Anne S. Chao

Dr. Anne S. Chao

Lecturer
Rice University
Dr. Julie Fette

Dr. Julie Fette

Associate Professor
Rice University
Dr. Jeffrey Fleisher

Dr. Jeffrey Fleisher

Professor
Rice University
Dr. Moramay López-Alonso

Dr. Moramay López-Alonso

Associate Professor
Rice University
Dr. Elizabeth Slator

Dr. Elizabeth Slator

Associate Director
Gibbs Recreation and Wellness Department
Gayle Moran

Gayle Moran

Lecturer in Professional and Engineering Communication
Rice Center for Engineering Leadership
James Weston

James Weston

Harmon Whittington Professor of Finance
Jones Graduate School of Business
Jason Hafner

Jason Hafner

Professor
Department of Physics and Astronomy
Jill Foote

Jill Foote

Finance Faculty
Jones Graduate School of Business
Joe Warren

Joe Warren

Professor
Computer Science
John Greiner

John Greiner

Lecturer
Department of Computer Science
John Steven Hutchinson

John Steven Hutchinson

Dean of Undergraduates and Professor of Chemistry
Kazimir Karwowski

Kazimir Karwowski

Executive Director, PMP
Rice Center for Engineering Leadership
Laura S. Kabiri

Laura S. Kabiri

PT, DPT, PhD, CSCS
Department of Kinesiology
Luay Nakhleh

Luay Nakhleh

Associate Professor
Computer Science; Biochemistry and Cell Biology
Maria Victoria Abad Rabat

Maria Victoria Abad Rabat

Spanish Lecturer
Center for Languages and Intercultural Communication
Dr. Lida Oukaderova

Dr. Lida Oukaderova

Associate Professor
Rice University
Pedro Alvarez

Pedro Alvarez

George R. Brown Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering
Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering
Rachel Kraut, Ph.D.

Rachel Kraut, Ph.D.

Associate Director
Language Programs at the Glasscock School of Continuing Studies at Rice University
Richard Anthony Baker, J.D., M.P.A, Ph.D.

Richard Anthony Baker, J.D., M.P.A, Ph.D.

Executive Director for Institutional Equity, AA/EEO and University Title IX Coordinator
Access, Equity and Equal Opportunity
Scott Rixner

Scott Rixner

Professor
Computer Science
Sharad Borle

Sharad Borle

Associate Professor of Management
Jones Graduate School of Business
Stephen Wong

Stephen Wong

Lecturer
Computer Science
Tom Phalen

Tom Phalen

Lecturer in Engineering Leadership, PMP
Rice Center for Engineering Leadership
Vivek Sarkar

Vivek Sarkar

Professor
Department of Computer Science
