About this Course

Course 3 of 7 in the
Fundamentals of Computing Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Computer Programming
  • Algorithms
  • Python Programming
  • Combinatorics
Course 3 of 7 in the
Fundamentals of Computing Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Rice University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Required Python knowledge, coding standards, and machine grading

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 104 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Testing, plotting, and grids

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 34 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Probability, randomness, and objects/references

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 56 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Combinatorics, generators, and debugging

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 68 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

