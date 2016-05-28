This two-part course builds upon the programming skills that you learned in our Introduction to Interactive Programming in Python course. We will augment those skills with both important programming practices and critical mathematical problem solving skills. These skills underlie larger scale computational problem solving and programming. The main focus of the class will be programming weekly mini-projects in Python that build upon the mathematical and programming principles that are taught in the class. To keep the class fun and engaging, many of the projects will involve working with strategy-based games.
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Required Python knowledge, coding standards, and machine grading
This week, we will introduce you to the structure and standards of the Principles of Computing courses.
Testing, plotting, and grids
This week, we will explain the importance of testing. We will also learn to solve problems with grids.
Probability, randomness, and objects/references
This we will learn how to use probability and randomness to solve problems.
Combinatorics, generators, and debugging
This week, we will learn how to use combinatorics to solve problems.
Course was a good progression on the Intro to Python courses
Awesome course! Recommend to newcomers and intermediate alike. The instructors are great and the content is challenging.
Was really good! Substantially more difficult than than the first two classes.
Yay, no more peer grading! This course felt easier than intro2. Less fiddling with your programs and more about concepts.
This Specialization covers much of the material that first-year Computer Science students take at Rice University, brought to you by the world-class Faculty who teach our master's and PhD programs. Students learn sophisticated programming skills in Python from the ground up and apply these skills in building more than 20 fun projects. The Specialization concludes with a Capstone exam that allows the students to demonstrate the range of knowledge that they have acquired in the Specialization.
