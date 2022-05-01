In this capstone project course, you will learn to support your students in successfully completing the Advanced Placement Principles Create Task -- however this task can be useful for any course as a culminating, student-designed final programming project.
This course is part of the Computational Thinking & Block Programming in K-12 Education Specialization
About the Computational Thinking & Block Programming in K-12 Education Specialization
In the 21st century, computational thinking is a skill critical for all the world's citizens. Computing and technology is impacting all our lives and everyone needs to know how to formulate problems and express their solutions such that a computer can carry it out.
