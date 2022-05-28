The Capstone Project gives you an opportunity to revisit the concepts covered and develop a workable solution for the given problem statement following the best practices. The solution has to be developed in accordance with the industry standards within the stipulated time based on the guidelines provided.
Develop project solution to consolidate the learning acquired
NIIT StackRoute
Established in 1981, NIIT offers Managed Training Services to market-leading companies in 30 countries worldwide. NIIT’s comprehensive suite of Managed Training Services includes bespoke curriculum design and content development, learning administration, learning delivery, strategic sourcing, learning technology, and advisory services.
Capstone Project - dgStories
"Do you think developing a project from scratch all by yourself will equip you to confidently handle real-time challenges as a frontend developer?
About the Frontend Development using React Specialization
If innovation and creativity in technology attracts you and developing impressive webpages are your passion, then this specialization is for you.
