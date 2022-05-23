Capstone Project using Node.js

The Capstone Project gives you an opportunity to revisit the concepts covered and develop a workable solution for the given problem statement using the best practices. The solution needs to be developed in accordance with the industry standards within the stipulated time and must be based on the guidelines provided.
This course is part of the RESTful Microservices Using Node.js and Express Specialization
NIIT StackRoute
Established in 1981, NIIT offers Managed Training Services to market-leading companies in 30 countries worldwide. NIIT’s comprehensive suite of Managed Training Services includes bespoke curriculum design and content development, learning administration, learning delivery, strategic sourcing, learning technology, and advisory services.
Node.js helps developers create applications that can handle large amount of data using Restful Microservices architecture. Microservices is a cloud-based architectural approach composed of loosely coupled, independently deployable smaller services that are cohesively put together to create and work on larger, and more complex applications. The approach enables business leaders to structure and run their operation model and teams as per their needs.
About the RESTful Microservices Using Node.js and Express Specialization
Backend refers to the server side of development. Here, the primary focus is on how a website works. Node.js is considered efficient for the development of backend applications as it brings event-driven programming and enables development of fast and efficient web servers in JavaScript. Developers can create scalable servers by using a simplified model of event-driven programming that uses call-backs to signal completion of a task.
