About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 10 of 10 in the
Meta React Native Specialization
Beginner Level
English

What you will learn

  • Designing and styling a responsive User Interface (UI)

  • Demonstrating clean and bug free coding

  • Using React components

  • Creating a cross-platform mobile app using React Native

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 10 of 10 in the
Meta React Native Specialization
Beginner Level
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Meta

About the Meta React Native Specialization

Meta React Native

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder