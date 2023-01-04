Welcome to the Capstone project! This project enables you to demonstrate multiple skills from this Certificate by solving an authentic real-world problem. This course will test your knowledge and understanding in mobile development using React Native.
About this Course
What you will learn
Designing and styling a responsive User Interface (UI)
Demonstrating clean and bug free coding
Using React components
Creating a cross-platform mobile app using React Native
Offered by
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
About the Meta React Native Specialization
If you want to learn how to create apps for Android and iOS devices, this course is right for you. This program is taught by industry-recognized experts at Meta.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.