About this Specialization

2,403 recent views
Backend refers to the server side of development. Here, the primary focus is on how a website works. Node.js is considered efficient for the development of backend applications as it brings event-driven programming and enables development of fast and efficient web servers in JavaScript. Developers can create scalable servers by using a simplified model of event-driven programming that uses call-backs to signal completion of a task.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 7 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 7 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Server side JavaScript with Node.js

Course2

Course 2

﻿Building RESTful APIs Using Node.js and Express

Course3

Course 3

Implement Polyglot Persistence Using SQL and NoSQL Databases

Course4

Course 4

Build and Implement Microservices Patterns

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

NIIT StackRoute

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder