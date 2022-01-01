- Node.Js
- JavaScript with ES6 Specification
- Chai
- Mocha
- Swagger
- Express JS
- Express Router
- Representational State Transfer (REST)
- Vanilla JS
- Mongodb
- MySQL Database
- Asynchronous Communication - RabbitMQ Message Bus
What you will learn
Explore the Node.js environment, test and debug the basic programs incorporating Node.js techniques like modules, files and asynchronous programming
Build and document REST APIs using Vanilla and Express.js. Secure the REST API using JWT and Oauth
Implement Polyglot Persistence using MySQL and Mongo Database
Build microservices and explore the inter-process communication between microservices synchronously and asynchronously
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In this project, you will develop backend solutions for the given problem statements using Node.js and Express. You will build RESTful Microservices using the skills acquired from courses on JavaScript, Node.js and Express.js. The course requires you to follow the design principles and the best practices used for developing solutions to create products that meet the industry-standards.
Some related experience required.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Server side JavaScript with Node.js
Have you ever wondered how you are able to do net banking or book a ticket online? Which technology is adopted for applications used in different businesses?
Building RESTful APIs Using Node.js and Express
For newly emerged technologies, REST APIs provide a flexible and easier process to integrate applications. They have emerged as one of the most common methods used for connecting components of the distributed system. For a backend developer, ability to build REST APIs is a key requirement.
Implement Polyglot Persistence Using SQL and NoSQL Databases
Have you ever wondered what happens to the registration details after you click on the submit button or to the order details once you press the confirm order button when you try to access any website? From where do you think, the details of the product catalogue are fetched to be displayed on the browser?
Build and Implement Microservices Patterns
Do you think an e-commerce application can be created as one large application?
Offered by
NIIT StackRoute
Established in 1981, NIIT offers Managed Training Services to market-leading companies in 30 countries worldwide. NIIT’s comprehensive suite of Managed Training Services includes bespoke curriculum design and content development, learning administration, learning delivery, strategic sourcing, learning technology, and advisory services.
